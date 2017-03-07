Kadry on Bowling: Perfect game fails to win match point

How would you like to bowl a 300 game and not win your match point? That happened in the McHenry Black Oak Scratch league.
The Dickey’s BBQ and Patton Amusement teams were bowling against each other and anchor bowlers Donnie McKinney and Brandon Bates were matched up for individual points. In the third game, both put 12 strikes together for a perfect game and each had to settle for half a point.
The two battled it out all four games with Bates rolling a 1,061 series on games of 259-255-300-247 and McKinney posting a 1,024 with games of 236-237-300-251.
▪ The 21st annual Brunswick Modesto Masters Tournament, sponsored by the Modesto USBC, is set for the weekend of April 1-2 and will be hosted by McHenry Bowl.
The scratch tournament guarantees a $3,000 first prize. Two squads of seven-game qualifying will be held April 1 at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The top finishers will return April 2 at 9 a.m. for the final round of two-game double-elimination matches.
Entry fee is $135, and a dress code will be in place both days of the event requiring a collared shirt with slacks.
Call Jim or Wayne at 209-524-9161 for information or to enter.
▪ The team of Claudelle Bonaccinie, Laverne Howe and Betty Gerritsen won the Ladies Trio Team No-Tap Tournament at McHenry with a 2,387 total. Kelly Napuunoa, Joyce Lewis and Lynelle Hains finished second with a 2,370. Taking third at 2,270 was the team of Kathy Wesley, Cindy James and Kelly Lebherz.
▪ The Yosemite Ladies Luncheon No-Tap runs Friday at 9:30 a.m. The singles tournament costs $10, and side pots are available for $3. There will be a potluck of finger foods. Check-in at 9 a.m.
▪ Also Friday, the St. Patty’s Day No-Tap Tournament runs at McHenry at 1 p.m. Potluck is at noon and check-in at 12:30 p.m. Be sure to wear your green.
▪ The St. Patrick’s Singles No-Tap Mulligan Tournament is on the calendar at McHenry for March 19 at 10 a.m. The event is open to all bowlers and will consist of four games of 9-pin no-tap. Call Theresa, Raymond or Terry at 209-571-2695 for information or to sign up.
▪ Don Fowzer Jr. leads the Bowling for the Cure Tournament at McHenry with an 816 score. Running second is Brandon Bates with an 814. In third place is Donnie McKinney with a 773 series.
The tournament awards 100 prizes, and 100th place is currently a 670 score. The tournament runs through March 28. All proceeds go to American Cancer Society’s Making Strides against Cancer.
▪ College costs are not going to go down anytime soon, so parents and students, it’s time to consider applying for scholarships.
The Modesto USBC offers two scholarships, one for youth bowlers and the other for the children of adult bowlers. The Memorial Hall of Fame Scholarship is for youth bowlers who are graduating from a local high school. It is based on bowling history, grades, need and community and school involvement. The amounts are set by the committee each year, depending on the funding and number of applicants. The Director’s Scholarship is open to high school students in grades 9-12 whose parents or grandparents bowl in a Modesto league. The scholarship can be won multiple times. Applications are at the bowl desks and must be returned by April 15.
▪ The VA Palo Alto Golden Aged Bears No-Tap Bowling Tournament rolls at McHenry on April 8 at 1 p.m. This fundraiser will help support local vets to attend the 2017 Golden Age Games in Biloxi, Miss., in August. Cost is $10 per person for the three-game event. Call Terry or Theresa at 209-571-2695 to sign up.
