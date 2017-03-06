Sports

March 6, 2017 7:45 PM

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, March 7

Baseball

3 p.m. – Golden Valley at Redwood-Visalia

3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Manteca, Amador at Ripon, Modesto Christian at Le Grand, Hughson at Davis, Sutter at Argonaut, Big Valley Christian at Riverbank

Boys golf

3 p.m. – Gregori at Enochs (Dryden), Modesto at Downey (Muni), Beyer at Davis (Creekside), Sierra at East Union (Manteca), Kimball/Central Catholic/Manteca at Weston Ranch

Boys tennis

3 p.m. – Atwater at Turlock, Golden Valley at El Capitan, Pitman at Merced, Ceres at Livingston, Pacheco at Central Valley

3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Beyer, Modesto at Downey

Softball

TBA – Gregori, Modesto at Rainbow Fields Tournament

3:30 p.m. – Merced at Downey, Beyer at Manteca, Turlock at Pacheco, Sierra at Ceres, Central Catholic at Sonora, Hughson at Patterson

4:30 p.m. – Ben Holt at Modesto Christian

Boys volleyball

5 p.m. – Kimball at Chavez, Big Valley Christian at Lodi Academy

6 p.m. – Mountain House at Venture Academy

