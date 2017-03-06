Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, March 7

0:42 Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:39 Ripon plant makes health products for cows

0:13 Sewage spill closes MLK offramp

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week