Mayor approves Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:12 Beyer clinches D-II finals berth with double OT victory

1:52 Women's March Modesto draws large crowd

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

1:03 Pacheco boys soccer nets first section title in school history