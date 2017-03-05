4 combine on Washington State's 1st no-hitter since 1985

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions