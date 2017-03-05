Stastny helps Blues snap 5-game skid with 3-0 win over Avs

1:42 Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend Rick Barry for game-saving FTs Pause

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare