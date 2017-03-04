Wake Forest overcomes Virginia Tech with an 89-84 win

1:42 Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend Rick Barry for game-saving FTs Pause

1:48 Modesto Bee's James Burns' take on Beyer's loss in D-II fi al

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

1:38 Patterson High entrepreneur pitches her idea to judges

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco