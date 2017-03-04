Canyon defeats Mansfield Timberview 47-45 for Class 5A title

Angel Hayden scored 16 points and Canyon drew two key offensive fouls in the final 90 seconds Saturday as the Eagles defeated Mansfield Timberview 47-45 for their fourth straight Class 5A state championship.
Hayden scored the final five Canyon points, but the top contribution from the championship game MVP may have been taking an offensive foul on an in-bounds play from Timberview standout Chennedy Carter with the Wolves leading 45-42. Carter fouled out on the play and Timberview did not score again in the contest, turning the ball over three times after its point guard fouled out.
Hayden, a starter on all four Canyon state titlists, was the repeat MVP and added six rebounds. McKenzie Taylor added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.
Carter led Timberview with 18 points while Taylah Thomas had six points and 10 rebounds, with Lauryn Thompson adding seven points.
Comments