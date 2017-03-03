Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

LOCAL
Baseball
College
CCAA\
Sonoma St 9, Stanislaus St 1, (GM2)
Sonoma
100
011
420
—
9
14
1
Stanislaus
000
010
000
—
1
4
1
Haydon Turpin, Nicolas Vega (8) and Kory Brown, Terry Zuccola (9). Cody Kruip, Jarrett Veiga (6), Blake Wilson (8) and Ethan Utler. WP - Turpin (3-0). LP - Kruip (1-2).
Sonoma St (7-3, 4-2 CCAA) – Joshua Montelongo 2-2, run, 3 RBI; Daniel Caresio 2-3, 2 runs, 2bb; Rayson Romero 3-5, run, 2B; Kory Brown 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI; Mitch West 2-4, 2 runs, RBI, 2B; Bryce Nagata 1-3.
Stanislaus St (11-6, 1-5 CCAA) – Aldo Koutsoyanopulos 1-2, run; Charlie Gaff 1-2; John Holleran 1-3.
Stanislaus St 6, Sonoma St 4 (GM1)
Sonoma
000
021
100
—
4
11
5
Stanislaus
000
103
02x
—
6
8
0
Robbie Devries, Tyler Murphy (5), Nick Voumard (9) and Ehan Utler. Matt Hammonds, Aldo Severson (6) and Nicco Toni. WP - Murphy (1-0). LP - Severson (0-1). S - Voumard (6).
Stanislaus St (11-5, 1-4 CCAA) – Kyle Nixon 3-4, 2 runs, 2B, sb; E. Utler 2-4, run, 2B, 2 RBI.
Sonoma St (6-3, 3-2 CCAA) – Rayson Romero 3-4, 2B, RBI; Mitch West 3-5, run, 2B, RBI; Jake Sahagian 2-3; Joshua Montelongo 1-2.
High School
Non-conference
Big Valley Chr. 4, Modesto Chr. 3
Mod. Chr.
201
000
00
—
3
0
0
Big Valley
300
100
0x
—
4
9
2
Justin Bond, Tyler Meyer (6). Garcia Marquez and Cody Brocuman. WP - Bond (1-0). LP - Marquez.
Big Valley Christian (1-2) – Jake Darby 2-2; Bond 2-3, 3B; Meyer 2-3, 2B.
Modesto Christian (2-1) – Brocuman 2-3, 2B.
Basketball
College Women
CCAA Tournament
Semifinals
UC San Diego 82, Stanislaus St 67
Stanislaus
11
17
19
20
—
67
San Diego
21
18
23
20
—
82
UC San Diego (23-5) - Beth Mounier 20, Delayna Sampton 20, Cassie MacLeod 11, Mikayla Williams 11, Joleen Yang 9, Haley Anderson 6, Marcella Hughes 5. Totals: 29, 17-25, 82.
Stanislaus St (16-15) - Cassidy Sanders-Curry 17, Ana Burch 14, Reana Hardin 9, Lizzy Alexander 9, Riley Holladay 8, Angelica Baylon 7, Caprina Pipion 2, Samantha Rudd 1. Totals: 23, 13-22, 67.
3-Pt Goals: Stanislaus 8 (Alexander 3, Burch 2, Sanders-Curry 1 Hardin 1, Baylon 1), San Diego 7 (Mounier 3, MacLeod 1, Yang 1, Anderson 1, Hughes 1). Team Fouls: Stanislaus 26, San Diego 18. Fouled Out: Baylon (S).
High School Boys
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Division II
Friday/Championship (UOP)
No. 6 Beyer vs. No. 1 Whitney
Division IV
Frday/Championship (UOP)
No. 2 West Campus vs. No. 1 Central Catholic
Division V
Today/Championship (Sleep Train Arena)
No. 3 Argonaut vs. No. 1 Elliot Christian
High School Girls
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Division III
Today/Championship at UOP
No. 9 Christian Brothers vs. No. 3 Patterson, 2 p.m.
Division V
Today/Championship at UOP
No. 2 Capital Christian vs. No. 1 Argonaut, 10 a.m.
Boxing
Local Gyms
Late Thursday
Results: Jose Rico (BadtotheBonz, 19 yrs, 132 lbs) d. Ralph Dominguez (Stockton Hits Club, 19 years, 132 lbs), Maj. Dec.
Golf
Local Women
First Flight - Low Gross: Tami Krauss 40; 1. Deb Penero 28.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Merry Roche 44; 1. Sylvia Nimphius 30; 2. Claire Buchanan 31.
Third Flight - Low Gross: Monica Gonzales 50
Chip-In: Diane Stephens.
Soccer
High School Boys
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
DIVISION II
Today/Championship at Elk Grove HS
No. 12 Gregori vs. No. 3 Cosumnes Oaks, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
Today/Championship at Cosumnes Oaks HS
No. 5 Central Valley vs. No. 3 Lincoln-L, 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Today/Championship at Elk Grove HS
No. 8 Sierra vs. No. 2 Pacheco, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Division III
Today/Championship
No. 2 Sierra vs. No. 1 Vista del Lago
Softball
CCAA
Humboldt St 7, Stanislaus St 2 (GM2)
Humboldt
410
020
0
—
7
9
0
Stanislaus
011
000
0
—
2
10
1
Kalyn Paque, Jasmine Hill (6) and Kelly Sonnemann. Anyssa Garvin, Megan Stacy (5) and Ruby Quiralte. WP - Paque (5-0). LP - Garvin (2-2).
Humboldt St (11-0, 6-0 CCAA) – Illa Haley 3-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI; Breonna Bejaran 2-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI; Lona Dengler 1-2, RBI; Amber Orchard 1-3, RBI; Kelly Sonnemann 1-3, 2 runs, bb, sb, 2B.
Stanilaus St (9-7, 5-5 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 4-4, sb, RBI; A. Garvin 2-3, bb; Katelyn McDonald 2-3, run; Cassidy Duke 1-3, run, bb; Megan Stacy, RBI, 2B.
Humboldt St 4, Stanislaus St 1 (GM 1)
Humboldt
010
002
1
—
4
8
1
Stanislaus
100
000
0
—
1
7
2
Madison Williams and Breonna Bejaran. Kyle Ragsdale and Ruby Quiralte. WP - Williams (6-0). LP - Ragsdale (4-3).
Humboldt St (10-0, 5-0 CCAA) – B. Bejaran 2-4; Tiffany Hollingsworth 2-4; Lona Dengler 1-3, 2 RBI, HR, run; Syndey Robert 1-3, RBI.
Stanilaus St (9-6, 5-4 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-4, run; Morgan Balestreri 1-3; Cassidy Duke 1-3, bb; K. Ragsdale 1-3, 2B; Makenzie Sylvester 1-3.
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 93, Beyer 77
Results - 200 Yard Medley Relay: Downey, 1:52.23. 200 Yard Freestyle: Berry, J., Beyer, 1:57.43. 200 Yard IM: Burch, L., Downey, 2:20.36. 50 Yard Freestyle: Dixon, B., Downey, 23.09. 100 Yard Butterfly: White, K., Downey, 56.29. 100 Yard Freestyle: Dixon, B., Downey, 53.44. 500 Yard Freestyle: Berry, J., Beyer, 5:35.71. 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Downey , 1:36.8. 100 Yard Backstroke: White, K., Downey, 1:02.62. 100 Yard Breaststroke: Burch, L., Downey, 1:08.63. 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Downey, 3:36.47.
F-S: Beyer Won
Modesto 122, Johansen 47
Results - 200 Medly Relay: Modesto A 1:57.6. 200 Free: Johnny Pallios (M) 1:59.46. 200 IM: Arlen Yerby: 2:30.9. 50 Free: Johnny Pallios (M) 24.0. 100 Fly: Emerson Klump (M) 1:00.63. 100 Free: Michael Guerrero (J) 55.9. 500 Free: James Diaz (M) 5:49.33. 200 Free Relay: Johansen A 1:42.25. 100 Back: Emerson Klump (M) 1:08.69. 100 Breast: Will Yerby (M) 1:16.44. 400 Free Relay: Modesto A 3:45.57.
F-S: Modesto By Forfiet
Central California Conference
Downey 93, Beyer 77
Results - 200 medley relay: El Capitan. 200 free: Andrew Lawson (T) 1:55. 200 IM: Matthew Hesse (T) 2:17. 50 free: Jones (EC) 24.18. 100 butterfly: Michael (EC) 57.02. 100 free: Trent Yandell (T) 50.43. 500 free: Lawson 5:24.43. 200 free relay: Turlock. 100 backstroke: Hesse 1:01.03. 100 breaststroke: Ramirez 1:07.8. 400 free relay: Turlock. Diving: Bender (EC).
JV: Turlock 99, El Capitan 55
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 100, Downey 69
Results - 200 Yard Medley Relay: Beyer 2:12.09. 200 Yard Freestyle: Berry, C., Beyer, 2:10.51. 200 Yard IM: Hamilton, B., Beyer, 2:24.08. 50 Yard Freestyle: Huntley, K., Beyer, 30.11. 100 Yard: Butterfly Hamilton, B., Beyer, 1:05.85. 100 Yard Freestyle: Huntley, K., Beyer, 1:06.57. 500 Yard Freestyle: Berry, C., Beyer, 5:42.93. 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Beyer, 2:01.04. 100 Yard Backstroke: O'Brien, K., Beyer, 1:14.33. 100 Yard Breaststroke: Garcia-Cropper, E., Beyer, 1:25.40. 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Beyer, 4:21.81.
F-S: Downey 97, Beyer 73
Modesto 140, Johansen 30
Results - 200 Medly Relay: Modesto A 2:10.9. 200 Free: Margaret Peterson (M) 2:33.03. 200 IM: Xanthia Yerby (M) 2:45.22. 50 Free: Grace Stein (M) 26.82. 100 Fly: Naomi Wenstrup (M) 1:15.13. 100 Free: Grace Stein (M) 1:02. 500 Free: Clare Austin (M) 5:53.6. 200 Free Relay: Modesto A: 1:54.56. 100 Back: Clare Austin (M) 1:10.81. 100 Breast: Naomi Wenstrup (M) 1:23.84. 400 FreeRelay: Modesto A 4:43.59
Central California Conference
El Capitan 110, Turlock 66
Results - 200 medley relay: El Capitan 2:02.19. 200 free: Hope Stokes (EC) 2:12.82. 200 IM: Marion Carpenter (EC) 2:18.23. 50 free: Madison Nolen (EC) 27.36. 100 butterfly: Metztli Enriquez (EC) 1:05.73. 100 free: Nolen 1:00.73. 500 free: Alex Jasso (EC) 6:05.14. 200 free relay: Turlock 1:52.20. 100 backstroke: Carpenter 1:04.46. 100 breaststroke: Enriquez 1:17.53. 400 free relay: El Capitan 4:02.23. Diving: Riley Gresham (EC).
JV: Turlock 108, El Capitan 62
Tennis
College Women
Big 8 South
Modesto JC 6, CO Sequoias 3
Singles - Symone Jacques (MJC) d. Liz Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlynn Mayfield (MJC) d. Elisia Medrano 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Kellogg (MJC) d. Agelica Loewen 6-4, 6-0; Kassandra Medina (COS) d. Monica Poole 7-6, 0-6, 10-4; Alexis Cervantes (COS) d. Cha Eggen 6-0, 6-3; Maddie McDonald (COS) d. Bobbi Lan 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles - Jacques/Mayfield (MJC) d. Martinez/Medina 8-3; Kelloff/Poole (MJC) d. Loewen/McDonald 8-3; Eggen/Lan (MJC) d. Ava Leighninger/Shajad Cacao 8-2.
Records: Modesto JC (2-1, 2-0 Big 8), College of Sequoias (2-5, 1-2 Big 8)
Comments