Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend Rick Barry for game-saving FTs

Armed with a sneaker signed by NBA legend Rick Berry, one of the greatest free-throw shooters of all time, Central Catholic (Modesto, Calif.) High School's Amrit Dhaliwal hit three free throws with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation to force overtime and propel the Raiders to an 89-79 win over West Campus in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship game at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., on Friday, March 3, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)