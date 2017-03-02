Sports

March 2, 2017 9:04 PM

Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Local

Baseball

High School Boys

Non-conference

Los Banos 10, Manteca 0 (5 inn)

Manteca

000

00

0

5

4

Los Banos

203

32

10

9

0

Cardoza, McAndrew (5) and Chararia. Andrew Brunn, Kyle Rachels (4) and Ferrin Manuleleua, Isaac Maldonado (4). WP- Torres. LP- Watkins (1-1)

Los Banos (3-0) – Aubejela 3-4, 3 runs; Gomes 3-3, 2 2B.

Manteca (2-1) – Joel Olmos 2-3; Alex Gouveia 2-2, 2B.

Basketball

High School Boys

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division II

Friday/Championship (UOP)

No. 6 Beyer vs. No. 1 Whitney

Division IV

Friday/Championship (UOP)

No. 2 West Campus vs. No. 1 Central Catholic

Division V

Saturday/Championship (Sleep Train Arena)

No. 3 Argonaut vs. No. 1 Elliot Christian

High School Girls

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division III

Saturday/Championship at UOP

No. 9 Christian Brothers vs. No. 3 Patterson, 2 p.m.

Division V

Saturday/Championship at UOP

No. 2 Capital Christian vs. No. 1 Argonaut, 10 a.m.

Golf

Local Women

Turlock Golf & CC Lady’s

Member-Guest

First Flight - Results: 1. Priscilla Jarrett, Isabell Mckay, Ethel Goiburn and Becky Romero. 2. Jeanie Harcksen, Marge Sisk, Kathy Heller and Lupe Gamez. 3. Mary Ferreira, Narjit Bhinder, Patricia Glattke, Marlene Castro 137. 4. Lorraine Gonsalves, Carol Berry, Carol McRoberts and Jacqueline Williams 141.

Second Flight - Results: 1. Karen Hoch, Karen Mabe, Fran Grace and Pat Bankson 126. 2. Renee Rivera, Jill Macha, Carol McRoberts and Narjit Bhinder 132.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

Team Par Point

1. Bonnie Booker, Tracy Davis, Marlene Brown, Blind Draw - 141

2. Judy Lehr, Michele Schilber, Diane Pohl, Blind Draw - 137

3. Sheila Michelich, Barb Craig, Dee Elston, Blind Draw - 130

Spring Creek CC Women’s Golf Results

Guest Day - Two Best Balls

Member - Guest Flight

1. Patty Davis, Annette Schroen, Karina Ilardi and Citrea Indelicato - 128

2. Donna Tomlinson, Jackie Flowers, Jean Fogg and Sylvia Bachman - 135

Member - Member Flight

1. Laura Moore, Shelly Zeff, Mary Whitaker and Jackie Greenwood - 124

Closest-to-the-Pin: Adeline Schaapman 5’9”

Creekside Ladybugs

First Flight - 1. Phyllis McManus 74; 2.Marilyn McRitchie 75

Second Flight - 1. Rosalie Schmierer 68; 2. Sandy Dieker 71

Third Flight - 1. Shirley Keyser 75, 2. Rebecca Lane 80

Putts - Blanche Maguire 33

Soccer

High School Boys

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

DIVISION II

Saturday/Championship at Elk Grove HS

No. 12 Gregori vs. No. 3 Cosumnes Oaks, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

Saturday/Championship at Cosumnes Oaks HS

No. 5 Central Valley vs. No. 3 Lincoln-L, 2 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Saturday/Championship at Elk Grove HS

No. 8 Sierra vs. No. 2 Pacheco, 2 p.m.

High School Girls

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

Division III

Saturday/Championship

No. 2 Sierra vs. No. 1 Vista del Lago

Division V

Thursday/Championship (Elk Grove HS)

No. 2 Capital Christian at No. 1 Amador

Division VI

Thursday/Championship (Elk Grove HS)

Bradshaw Christian 3, Hughson 1

Tennis

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 9, Johansen 0

Singles - Coby McCaig (M) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Vinay Channaveerappa (M) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Silva (M) d. Jose Rojas 6-0, 6-1; Narpal Sandhu (M) d. Ali Shaizeel 6-0,6-0; Austin Zheng (M) d. Salvador Campos 6-1, 6-2; Saad Mirza (M) d. Johnny Saengphachan 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles - Kadmiel Gwasira/Daniel Choahn (M) d. Hector Leon/Justin Sam 6-1, 6-2; Noah Raj/Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Johansen (forfeit); Darshan Vijaykumar/Nikita Bair (M) d. Johansen (forfeit).

Enochs 9, Davis 0

Singles - Sohun Panchal (E) d. Jun Lin Zhu 6-0, 6-0; Brian Pham (E) d. Logan Brownlee 6-0, 6-1; George Dominise (E) d. Jesus Duarte 6-1, 6-0; Michael Apostol (E) d. Ronny Ismael 6-1, 6-0; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Anthony Berrios 6-0, 6-0; Josh Doyle (E) d. (Jonathan) Zijun Zeng 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles - Deepan Patel/Alex Cuevas (E) d. Christian Romo/Michael Rascon 6-1, 6-0; Anthony Gomez/Alexis Vigil (E) d. Kenneth Fabela/Dustin Hiatt 6-0, 6-1; Alex Walters/Sahil Sanghera (E) d. Ivan Moreno/Noe Miranda 6-0, 6-2

Records: Enochs 1-0; Davis 0-2

Central California Conference

Atwater 6, El Capitan 3

Singles - Oliver Calas (EC) d. Eduardo Delgadillo 6-2, 6-1; Bodie Chait (EC) d. Gerardo Delgadillo 6-4, 6-1; Rodriane Calas (EC) d. Leonardo Diaz 6-3, 6-2; Marcos Ahumeda (A) d. Jesse Alvarez 6-2, 6-0; Aiden O’Herin (A) d. Jesus Rodriguez 6-3, 6-1; Anthony Naranjo (A) d. Hussam Huwaidi 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles - Yordi Covarrubias/Daniel Mead (A) d. Carlos Lopez/Kevin Vasquez 6-0, 6-0; Juan Carlos Chavez/Eric Juarez (A) d. Victor Baca/Joseph Aguilar 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Avila/Xavier Walle (A) d. Michael Anderson/Angel Vega 6-1, 6-4.

Records: Atwater 1-1, El Capitan 0-2

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 6, Central Valley 3

Singles - Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Ruben Morales 6-4, 6-0; Jared Haug (LB) d. Henry Garcia 6-4, 7-5; Jack Gerstenberg (LB) d. Juan Zaragoza 4-6, 7-6, 10-6; Andy Liu (LB) d. Rogelio Perez 6-2, 6-2; Roman Ortiz (CV) d. Michael Butler 6-4, 6-4; Will Marchese (LB) d. Max Sanchez 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles - Giovanni Mevi/Ethan Machado (LB) d. Juan Jimenez/Adrian Gomez 6-3, 6-2; Ralph Afortunado/Gurshan Chahal (CV) d. Max Bell/Kyle Jackson 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Samison Gonzalez/Javier Palafox (CV) d. Parker Smith/Patrick Martinez 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto's Central Catholic tops Ripon in D-IV boys basketball semi

View more video

Sports Videos