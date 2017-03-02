Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Local
Baseball
High School Boys
Non-conference
Los Banos 10, Manteca 0 (5 inn)
Manteca
000
00
—
0
5
4
Los Banos
203
32
—
10
9
0
Cardoza, McAndrew (5) and Chararia. Andrew Brunn, Kyle Rachels (4) and Ferrin Manuleleua, Isaac Maldonado (4). WP- Torres. LP- Watkins (1-1)
Los Banos (3-0) – Aubejela 3-4, 3 runs; Gomes 3-3, 2 2B.
Manteca (2-1) – Joel Olmos 2-3; Alex Gouveia 2-2, 2B.
Basketball
High School Boys
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Division II
Friday/Championship (UOP)
No. 6 Beyer vs. No. 1 Whitney
Division IV
Friday/Championship (UOP)
No. 2 West Campus vs. No. 1 Central Catholic
Division V
Saturday/Championship (Sleep Train Arena)
No. 3 Argonaut vs. No. 1 Elliot Christian
High School Girls
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Division III
Saturday/Championship at UOP
No. 9 Christian Brothers vs. No. 3 Patterson, 2 p.m.
Division V
Saturday/Championship at UOP
No. 2 Capital Christian vs. No. 1 Argonaut, 10 a.m.
Golf
Local Women
Turlock Golf & CC Lady’s
Member-Guest
First Flight - Results: 1. Priscilla Jarrett, Isabell Mckay, Ethel Goiburn and Becky Romero. 2. Jeanie Harcksen, Marge Sisk, Kathy Heller and Lupe Gamez. 3. Mary Ferreira, Narjit Bhinder, Patricia Glattke, Marlene Castro 137. 4. Lorraine Gonsalves, Carol Berry, Carol McRoberts and Jacqueline Williams 141.
Second Flight - Results: 1. Karen Hoch, Karen Mabe, Fran Grace and Pat Bankson 126. 2. Renee Rivera, Jill Macha, Carol McRoberts and Narjit Bhinder 132.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Team Par Point
1. Bonnie Booker, Tracy Davis, Marlene Brown, Blind Draw - 141
2. Judy Lehr, Michele Schilber, Diane Pohl, Blind Draw - 137
3. Sheila Michelich, Barb Craig, Dee Elston, Blind Draw - 130
Spring Creek CC Women’s Golf Results
Guest Day - Two Best Balls
Member - Guest Flight
1. Patty Davis, Annette Schroen, Karina Ilardi and Citrea Indelicato - 128
2. Donna Tomlinson, Jackie Flowers, Jean Fogg and Sylvia Bachman - 135
Member - Member Flight
1. Laura Moore, Shelly Zeff, Mary Whitaker and Jackie Greenwood - 124
Closest-to-the-Pin: Adeline Schaapman 5’9”
Creekside Ladybugs
First Flight - 1. Phyllis McManus 74; 2.Marilyn McRitchie 75
Second Flight - 1. Rosalie Schmierer 68; 2. Sandy Dieker 71
Third Flight - 1. Shirley Keyser 75, 2. Rebecca Lane 80
Putts - Blanche Maguire 33
Soccer
High School Boys
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
DIVISION II
Saturday/Championship at Elk Grove HS
No. 12 Gregori vs. No. 3 Cosumnes Oaks, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
Saturday/Championship at Cosumnes Oaks HS
No. 5 Central Valley vs. No. 3 Lincoln-L, 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Saturday/Championship at Elk Grove HS
No. 8 Sierra vs. No. 2 Pacheco, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs
Division III
Saturday/Championship
No. 2 Sierra vs. No. 1 Vista del Lago
Division V
Thursday/Championship (Elk Grove HS)
No. 2 Capital Christian at No. 1 Amador
Division VI
Thursday/Championship (Elk Grove HS)
Bradshaw Christian 3, Hughson 1
Tennis
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 9, Johansen 0
Singles - Coby McCaig (M) d. Francisco Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Vinay Channaveerappa (M) d. Fabian Ramirez 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Silva (M) d. Jose Rojas 6-0, 6-1; Narpal Sandhu (M) d. Ali Shaizeel 6-0,6-0; Austin Zheng (M) d. Salvador Campos 6-1, 6-2; Saad Mirza (M) d. Johnny Saengphachan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles - Kadmiel Gwasira/Daniel Choahn (M) d. Hector Leon/Justin Sam 6-1, 6-2; Noah Raj/Gagandeep Singh (M) d. Johansen (forfeit); Darshan Vijaykumar/Nikita Bair (M) d. Johansen (forfeit).
Enochs 9, Davis 0
Singles - Sohun Panchal (E) d. Jun Lin Zhu 6-0, 6-0; Brian Pham (E) d. Logan Brownlee 6-0, 6-1; George Dominise (E) d. Jesus Duarte 6-1, 6-0; Michael Apostol (E) d. Ronny Ismael 6-1, 6-0; Rajvir Nahal (E) d. Anthony Berrios 6-0, 6-0; Josh Doyle (E) d. (Jonathan) Zijun Zeng 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles - Deepan Patel/Alex Cuevas (E) d. Christian Romo/Michael Rascon 6-1, 6-0; Anthony Gomez/Alexis Vigil (E) d. Kenneth Fabela/Dustin Hiatt 6-0, 6-1; Alex Walters/Sahil Sanghera (E) d. Ivan Moreno/Noe Miranda 6-0, 6-2
Records: Enochs 1-0; Davis 0-2
Central California Conference
Atwater 6, El Capitan 3
Singles - Oliver Calas (EC) d. Eduardo Delgadillo 6-2, 6-1; Bodie Chait (EC) d. Gerardo Delgadillo 6-4, 6-1; Rodriane Calas (EC) d. Leonardo Diaz 6-3, 6-2; Marcos Ahumeda (A) d. Jesse Alvarez 6-2, 6-0; Aiden O’Herin (A) d. Jesus Rodriguez 6-3, 6-1; Anthony Naranjo (A) d. Hussam Huwaidi 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles - Yordi Covarrubias/Daniel Mead (A) d. Carlos Lopez/Kevin Vasquez 6-0, 6-0; Juan Carlos Chavez/Eric Juarez (A) d. Victor Baca/Joseph Aguilar 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Avila/Xavier Walle (A) d. Michael Anderson/Angel Vega 6-1, 6-4.
Records: Atwater 1-1, El Capitan 0-2
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 6, Central Valley 3
Singles - Quentin Barcellos (LB) d. Ruben Morales 6-4, 6-0; Jared Haug (LB) d. Henry Garcia 6-4, 7-5; Jack Gerstenberg (LB) d. Juan Zaragoza 4-6, 7-6, 10-6; Andy Liu (LB) d. Rogelio Perez 6-2, 6-2; Roman Ortiz (CV) d. Michael Butler 6-4, 6-4; Will Marchese (LB) d. Max Sanchez 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles - Giovanni Mevi/Ethan Machado (LB) d. Juan Jimenez/Adrian Gomez 6-3, 6-2; Ralph Afortunado/Gurshan Chahal (CV) d. Max Bell/Kyle Jackson 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Samison Gonzalez/Javier Palafox (CV) d. Parker Smith/Patrick Martinez 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
