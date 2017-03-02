Orlando Christian Prep wins Florida boys 3A title

Christopher Walker had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Orlando Christian Prep to a 78-48 win against Deltona Trinity Christian in the Florida Class 3A boys basketball state championship game Thursday.
Walker was one of three players from Orlando Christian Prep with double-doubles. DeJuan Lockett had 16 points and 12 rebounds while Nassir Little had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Orlando Christian Prep (26-4) broke open a close game at halftime by outscoring Trinity Christian 24-2 in the third period.
Trinity Christian (22-8) closed the gap to 36-32 at halftime after a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Kendall Merthie.
But the Warriors quickly pushed the lead to 41-32 early in the third period. A field goal from Amorie Archibald kept Trinity Christian within seven but Orlando Christian Prep took over from there, scoring the final 19 points and taking a 60-34 lead.
Orlando Christian Prep shot 20 for 34 (59 percent) in the second half while Trinity Christian was 6 for 28 (21 percent).
Archibald had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Trinity Christian. Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and eight assists for Orlando Christian Prep.
