Manteca's Sierra tops Livingston in OT to reach D-IV boys soccer final

Sierra High School's Eddie Aguilar scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and goalie Saul Aguinaga made a key stop seconds before the final whistle to lift the Timberwolves to a 2-1 victory over Livingston in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV boys soccer semifinal match on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Livingston, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)