Kadry on Bowling: Yosemite Lanes owner wins award

Congratulations go to Jim Gordin, proprietor of Yosemite Lanes, for being named the 2016 QuibicaAMF PBA West Region Pat Patterson Award winner.
Gordin competes on the PBA50 Tour and for many years has hosted the West Region Vanessa Brown PBA Open and PBA50 Open at his bowling center. The Patterson Award program was originated in 1972 in honor of Pat Patterson who worked to advance the PBA in its early years. The award recognizes individual contributions toward the PBA regional program. Recipients are selected by the regional managers in each of the eight regions.
▪ Christopher Davidson won his first Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer last weekend and took home $398 and a berth in the year-end Tournament of Champions. Davidson qualified first at a 1,315, followed by Rob Tillery with a 1,291 total. The two met in the final stepladder match where Davidson eclipsed Tillery 203-173. Tillery took home $280 for second. Davidson was a top youth bowler in Modesto but stayed in Fresno after graduating from Fresno State.
▪ David Brown won the men’s side of the McHenry Friday No-Tap with his 908 total. Harold Walker scored an 867 to take second. Mike Silva ended in third at 843. Debbie Silva recorded an 847 to lead the ladies. TJ Jensen followed at an 812. Charlie McMillian scored an 807 for third.
▪ This Monday, the McHenry Ladies Trio No-Tap tournament competes at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9. Come as a team of three or by yourself and join a team.
▪ The California State Senior Open Championships are coming back to Modesto this year, scheduled for five weekends starting Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 19. Team events will roll at Yosemite, and doubles and singles will be at McHenry. The tournament is open to bowlers age 50 or better. Events include four-person team in two divisions, plus doubles, singles and all-events in three divisions. This tournament is always a sellout. To guarantee your date and time, send your registration with a $100 deposit by March 15. Regular entries close Sept. 15. Entries are at the bowl desks.
▪ The St. Patrick’s Singles No-Tap Mulligan Tournament at McHenry is a little more than two weeks away. The tournament runs Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m. The event is open to all bowlers and will consist of four games of 9-pin no-tap. Bowlers can buy a Mulligan to redo any frame at $1 each – limit one per game. Call Theresa, Raymond or Terry at 209-571-2695 for information or to sign up.
▪ The Bowling for the Cure Tournament starts at McHenry on Wednesday and runs through March 28. To enter, bowlers pay $1 and use their league scores for the prize board. The board has 100 prizes of different values placed in random order. Wherever your score lands on the list at the end of the day on March 28, that will be your prize. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides against Cancer.
▪ Australia’s Jason Belmonte won the 2017 USBC Masters Tournament and became the first bowler to win the event four times. The final match was between Belmonte and fourth seed Michael Tang of San Francisco. Tang could have been the first amateur to win the title since 2002 and the first bowler seeded lower on the stepladder than second to win. Belmonte started with seven strikes to win 279-212 and take home $30,000 and the Master’s Trophy. Tang pocketed $22,500.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
