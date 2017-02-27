Sports

February 27, 2017 8:53 PM

Monday’s Modesto area college and high school results

Golf

College Men

Coast Conference #2

at San Jose Country Club

Team – Modesto 397; Chabot 400; San Jose 417, Delta 427; Monterey Peninsula 483.

Modesto JC – Justin Morrish 77; John Morshead 78; Ian Stogdell 79; Nick Sharp 79; Justin Schroyer 83.

High School Boys

Central Catholic Del Rio Invitational

at Del Rio CC (par 72)

Team – Archbishop Mitty 378; Amador Valley 381; Foothill 391; Granite Bay 1 397; Gregori 399; Davis 399; Central Catholic 412; Valley Christian 414; Lodi 419; Granite Bay 2 423; Pleasant Valley 424; Vacaville 425; Placer 432; St; Mary's 445; Benicia 463.

Medalist – Matt Lloyd (Archbishop Mitty) 69.

Gregori – Christopher Ebster 72, K.J. Dieker 78, Michael Doll 79, Ricardo Diaz 81, Josh Imatong 89.

Central Catholic – Tyler Ward 72, Michael Kelley 73, Bryce Wade 86, Nick OBrien 88, Matt Brooks 93.

Central Catholic's Tyler Ward scores hole-in-one

