Monday’s Modesto area college and high school results

College Men
Coast Conference #2
at San Jose Country Club
Team – Modesto 397; Chabot 400; San Jose 417, Delta 427; Monterey Peninsula 483.
Modesto JC – Justin Morrish 77; John Morshead 78; Ian Stogdell 79; Nick Sharp 79; Justin Schroyer 83.
High School Boys
Central Catholic Del Rio Invitational
at Del Rio CC (par 72)
Team – Archbishop Mitty 378; Amador Valley 381; Foothill 391; Granite Bay 1 397; Gregori 399; Davis 399; Central Catholic 412; Valley Christian 414; Lodi 419; Granite Bay 2 423; Pleasant Valley 424; Vacaville 425; Placer 432; St; Mary's 445; Benicia 463.
Medalist – Matt Lloyd (Archbishop Mitty) 69.
Gregori – Christopher Ebster 72, K.J. Dieker 78, Michael Doll 79, Ricardo Diaz 81, Josh Imatong 89.
Central Catholic – Tyler Ward 72, Michael Kelley 73, Bryce Wade 86, Nick OBrien 88, Matt Brooks 93.
