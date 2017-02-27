Central Catholic's Tyler Ward scores hole-in-one

Delhi heavyweight Jesse Flores climaxed the first day of the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Wrestling Championships with his third straight pin on Friday night, Feb. 24, 2017, at Stockton, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)
Turlock High School's boys soccer team defeated Edison 2-1 to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Jaden Cobb scored 22 points, including eight in a key two-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, to help Beyer High School defeat Patterson 83-60 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II boys basketball playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
The Central Catholic Raiders opened the defense of their Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV title by defeating Mountain House 81-44 on Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2017, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)
Golden Valley (Merced) High School's Cyrus Vance scored a game-high 27 points and delivered a key block in the Cougars' 57-55 overtime win over Ceres in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II outbracket game in Ceres, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)