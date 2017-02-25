Sports

February 25, 2017 6:35 PM

Saturday's Regional Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

Alpena 73, Omaha 71

Rector 66, Ridgefield Christian 64, OT

Shirley 57, Sacred Heart 36

Mineral Springs 52, Mulberry 49

Hampton 45, Dermott 44

E. Poinsett Co. 57, Marked Tree 48

Blevins 73, Foreman 60

White Co. Central 57, Lavaca 43

Paris 66, Jessieville 61

Marianna Lee 73, KIPP Delta 64

Marshall 53, Clinton 46

Junction City 52, Drew Central 41

Jonesboro Westside 72, Trumann 36

Pottsville 48, Subiaco Academy 45

Pulaski Robinson 57, Bauxite 46

Omaha 36, Alpena 29

Jasper 71, Kingston 65

Bay 75, Maynard 49

Norfork 56, Izard County 35

Wonderview 64, Concord 46

Nemo Vista 33, Mount Vernon Enola 19

Scranton 59, County Line 32

Acorn 63, Kirby 58

Nevada 45, Bradley 43

Strong 48, Ouachita 36

Carlisle 50, Brinkley 44, OT

Earle 53, Marmaduke 24

Caddo Hills 46, Harmony Grove 37

Spring Hill 56, Blevins 46

Pangburn 59, Conway Christian 54

Quitman 59, Hector 23

Greenland 61, Charleston 44

Lamar 64, Jessieville 55, OT

Marianna Lee 35, Harding Academy 31

Rose Bud 71, Bald Knob 60

Mountain View 47, Osceola 37

Hoxie 49, Valley Springs 42

Genoa Central 54, Fouke 52

Prescott 43, Junction City 28

Lonoke 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 28

Pocahontas 53, E-Stem 51

Pottsville 40, West Fork 38

Berryville 53, Ozark 47

Dumas 59, Dollarway 40

Star City 51, Monticello 44

