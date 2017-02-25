Oakdale's Bronson Harmon becomes two-time Masters champion

Turlock High School's boys soccer team defeated Edison 2-1 to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Jaden Cobb scored 22 points, including eight in a key two-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, to help Beyer High School defeat Patterson 83-60 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II boys basketball playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Tyler Williams scored 22 points, Gabe Murphy had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Issima Caldwell returned after a three-month layoff as Modesto Christian rolled to an 83-55 victory over Cosumnes Oaks in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
Golden Valley (Merced) High School's Cyrus Vance scored a game-high 27 points and delivered a key block in the Cougars' 57-55 overtime win over Ceres in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II outbracket game in Ceres, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)
The Bee's James Burns and Joe Cortez take a look at the Stanislaus District girls basketball teams who were selected to play in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begin Friday with play-in games. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)