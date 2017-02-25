Ripon boys hold off Sonora in D-IV playoffs

Tyler Williams scored 22 points, Gabe Murphy had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Issima Caldwell returned after a three-month layoff as Modesto Christian rolled to an 83-55 victory over Cosumnes Oaks in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
The Central Catholic Raiders opened the defense of their Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV title by defeating Mountain House 81-44 on Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2017, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)
The Bee's James Burns and Joe Cortez take a look at the Stanislaus District girls basketball teams who were selected to play in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begin Friday with play-in games. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
The Bee's James Burns and Joe Cortez take a look at the Stanislaus District boys basketball teams who were selected to play in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begin Friday with play-in games. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Modesto senior center Esteban Martin scored 20 points in a 74-57 Modesto Metro Conference win over Gregori, propelling the Panthers to a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth for the first time since 2008, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Modesto (Calif.) High School. (jcortez@modbee.com)