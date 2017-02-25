Ripon boys hold off Sonora in D-IV playoffs

The Ripon boys basketball team beat Sonora 68-60 in their Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Ripon.
Modesto Christian boys run away from Cosumnes Oaks

Tyler Williams scored 22 points, Gabe Murphy had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Issima Caldwell returned after a three-month layoff as Modesto Christian rolled to an 83-55 victory over Cosumnes Oaks in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.

