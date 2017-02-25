North Korea wins first medal at Asian Winter Games

1:01 Modesto Sewer Line Repair Pause

1:31 Storms tear up Turlock fields, cancel tournaments

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:48 Don Pedro Reservoir spillway, Tuolumne River from high above

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

0:58 Fatal shooting in Patterson

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman