Wang, Liu win ice dancing gold medal at Asian Winter Games

0:37 Car slams into house in Ceres Pause

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:57 Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway

2:01 Residents discuss Highway 132 redesign at public forum

0:58 Fatal shooting in Patterson

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

0:48 Don Pedro Reservoir spillway, Tuolumne River from high above

2:43 The Nine Trailer

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis