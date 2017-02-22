Fast start for CC Raiders, defending D-IV champs--easy opening win

The Central Catholic High basketball team celebrated Nostalgia Week, a campus-wide activity, with the Raiders’ return to their cozy old gym.
If they were bothered by leaving their shiny new facility Wednesday night, they didn’t show it. They opened defense of their Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title with a gallop out of the gate worthy of American Pharoah and an 81-44 cakewalk over Mountain House.
The game was conducted in a snappy 75 minutes and decided much faster.
“We came out ready,” CC coach Mike Wilson said. “I felt at home. Our players felt at home. It was a comfortable place to play.”
Truth be told, Central Catholic (21-7) – the tournament’s No. 1 seed – practiced at the old gym the last two weeks in preparation for the playoffs. They’ll return to the same hardwood Friday night to meet No. 9 seed Dixon, a 70-52 winner over Hilmar.
The Raiders couldn’t have scripted a better start against Mountain House (17-12), which tied for third in the Trans-Valley League. Amrit Dhaliwal, a senior sharpshooter, netted CC’s first shot, a triple from the wing. He finished with four three-pointers and 19 points.
26-8 Central Catholic’s lead after one quarter
Conor Fenton, a 6-foot-5 senior, rebounded a miss and scored after a turnover caused by Jarred Rice. Fenton, who closed with an active 10 points and 12 rebounds, slashed down the baseline for another hoop.
Central Catholic notched the game’s first seven points and scored on six of its first seven possessions. The Raiders led 19-6 after four minutes and 26-8 at the quarter. Home-cooking never tasted better.
“We wanted to come out strong for sure,” said Rice, the Raiders’ steady point guard. “Our mindset is that we want to get another section championship.”
Rice provided the glue to a confident CC attack with 16 points, six assists and four steals. Defensively, he and teammates contained sophomore Brett Thompson and limited him to only four points.
Guard Cooper Wilson kept the pressure on the visitors en route to 15 points. CC either pounded to the basket or connected from the perimeter. Mountain House, scrappy but out-matched, had no answer, though it closed briefly to 15 points early in the second half. The Raiders refocused and stretched the lead to 30 points early in the fourth quarter, and Mike Wilson eventually emptied his bench.
Sahil Sharma, a 6-2 sophomore, led the Mustangs with 10 points.
I felt at home. Our players felt at home. It was a comfortable place to play.
CC coach Mike Wilson
“Amrit was hitting his shots. Cooper was hitting his shots. Conor was finishing around the rim and coming off the baseline. We ran our sets right,” Rice said. “We were playing really hard defense.”
Central Catholic won its final six Valley Oak League games to place second behind Manteca. The Raiders no-doubt have benefited in the postseason after its first two years in the demanding VOL.
“The starting five and the bench kids fulfilled their roles. On defense, we did we wanted to do,” Mike Wilson said. “It actually makes me feel as a coach that they’re listening to me.”
Wilson’s Raiders may be working on another golden oldie – a repeat of their 2016 D-IV title – on Nostalgia Week.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
Comments