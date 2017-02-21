Kadry on Bowling: Suchman wins Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s February meet

Ed Suchman earned the title for the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s February meet at West Valley Bowl in Tracy. Suchman finished qualifying in the third position with a 988 total. Leading qualifying was Turlock’s Jay Faughn at 1,022, followed by Acampo’s Bruce Turner at 989. Suchman prevailed in the first stepladder match against Turner, 245-201. He then met Faughn for the final match and took the match and title in a 240-230 finish.
This Sunday the Scratch 6-Gamer runs at Yosemite starting at noon. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. The sweeper will be run on the PBA Viper Pattern of 39 feet. Entry fee is $60. Optional brackets, high game pot, last game pot, and senior (50 and older) insurance are also available.
Bob Lewis and Fran Cornish won their divisions in the Yosemite Senior No-Tap Tournament. Lewis topped the men’s list with an 896 total. Richard Rupp rolled into second at 883. Jim Bass finished third with 862. Cornish was high for the ladies’ side with her 877 series. Ladonna Stone tallied 848 for the second spot. Taking third was Kathy Ely with 846.
The trio team of Laverne Howe, Jerry Allard and David Coronado won the Mixed Kegler Trios with a score of 2,384. Raymond and David Coronado teamed up with Bre Sandoval to take a second place finish with a 2,376. Marion Roberts, Ron Gray and Dave Castro rounded out the top three with 2,350.
For bowlers wanting to roll the ball with the pros the upcoming Earl Anthony Memorial PBA Open is running Pro-Ams for seniors, juniors and adults. The pro-am tournaments runs at Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl on April 7-8. The Senior Division for bowlers 50 and over bowls on Friday at 4 p.m., and the cost is $40. The Junior Division also bowls on Friday at 4 p.m. and the entry fee is $30. There will be four divisions based on age. The Adult Division will roll on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the cost is $70. All divisions will be no-tap scoring. Adults and seniors will receive a certificate for buy-one-get-one-free rooms at the Sands Regency Casino in Reno. Entry forms are at the bowl desks.
The St. Patrick’s Singles No-Tap Mulligan Tournament at McHenry is taking entries. The tournament runs on March 19 at 10 a.m. The event is open to all bowlers and will consist of four games of nine-pin no-tap. Bowlers can buy a mulligan to redo any frame at $1 each – limit one per game. Call Theresa, Raymond or Terry at 209-571-2695 for more information or to sign up.
On Sunday the United States Bowling Congress Masters Tournament will be televised at 10 a.m. on ESPN from The Orleans Bowling Center in Las Vegas. The field will consist of 390 of the best bowlers in the world vying for the coveted Masters Trophy and the $30,000 top prize. The total prize fund will be over $300,000. All competitors will bowl 15 games of qualifying over three days. The top 64 will move up to the three-game double-elimination matches. The top five will compete in the televised stepladder finals.
Next Wednesday kicks off the monthlong Bowling for the Cure at McHenry. Bowlers pay $1 and use their league scores for the prize board. The board has prizes of different values placed in random order. Wherever your score lands on the list that will be your prize. The last day to enter is March 28. All proceeds go to American Cancer Society’s Making Strides.
The Modesto USBC Scholarship applications are available at the bowl desks and will be accepted until April 15. Two scholarships are available again this year, the Hall of Fame Scholarship open to graduating seniors and the Director’s Scholarship open to high school students.
