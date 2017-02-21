Fish report for Feb. 22, 2017

Lake Don Pedro
Don Pedro is reaching near maximum storage at 830 feet in elevation, and for the first time in 20 years, the controlled spillway was opened Monday. The combined forecasts for Monday and Tuesday were projected at 5.7 inches of precipitation in the upper watershed. The following is a news release regarding recreational boating on the lake issued by the Turlock Irrigation District:
“Bonds Flat Rd. & Lake Closure: Due to the planned operation of the Controlled Spillway at Don Pedro Lake, the Turlock Irrigation District and the Don Pedro Recreation Agency have closed all launch ramps and are NOT allowing recreational boating on Don Pedro Lake until further notice. In addition, the Don Pedro Recreation Agency Visitor Center/Headquarters is also closed. The campgrounds and the Blue Oaks Houseboat Repair Yard will remain open. Fleming Meadows can be accessed via Hwy 132 and Bonds Flat Road. Blue Oaks can be accessed via La Grange Road (J-59) and Bonds Flat Road. Bonds Flat Road will remain closed just beyond the entrances to Fleming Meadows and Blue Oaks and no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be permitted beyond the road closures. We will continue to provide updates as necessary. For further information visit: tid.org/flows, www.donpedrolake.com, tid.org/water/hydrological-data, http://www.stanemergency.com, StanAware.com. If you have other questions or concerns please contact the Don Pedro Recreation Agency @ 209-852-2396, ext. 3.”
Bass fishing was outstanding during Saturday’s Best Bass Tournament with tournament director Kevin Cheek saying, “The winning limit was taken by the team of Kevin Davidson and Bryan Cox at 22.11 pounds with a big fish at 6.65 pounds, and the top three weights were all over 18.42 pounds. Alabama rigs were attributed to the winning limit, and the fish were found at depth from 2 to 22 feet. The lake was dirty in some spots, but it was clear in others. Jigs and plastics on the Carolina rig were also listed as the best options. There were a total of 316 fish weighed in for a total of 772.03 pounds – a 2.44-pound average.” Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Jigs and plastics are working well, particularly the Berserk Purple Hornet Jig or Pro Worms in colors 124p or 300 on a drop-shot.” The main lake is reported to be clear, but the section of the lake from the Highway 49 Bridge to Moccasin is chocolate brown with floating and submerged trees throughout. The parking lot is flooded at Blue Oaks, leaving Fleming Meadows as the current available launch ramp. One complicating factor of water releases from Don Pedro into the Tuolumne River is the narrow canyon below the dam, limiting the volume of water to be released without flooding portions of Modesto. High water releases will also affect the San Joaquin River near the city of Lathrop and in Weston Ranch, southwest of Stockton. The lake dropped to 825.37 feet in elevation and 97 percent with the opening of the spillway. Call: Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383; Gary Vella, 209-652-7550.
MClure Reservoir
The lake has held at 90 percent within the week despite water releases into the Merced River up to 5,000 cfs. The bass bite is still good with Berserk jigs in brown/purple or Purple Hornet along with 5- to 6-inch Pro Worms in patterns 124p or 300 at depths from 25-50 feet. Boaters are advised to use caution due to floating and submerged logs and debris. The launch ramps at Barrett Cove South and McClure Point are open. The Barrett Cove Marina has been returned to its location on the northeast side of the lake, and it should be back in operation this week, along with the café/store and a new fuel system. The Merced Irrigation District has constructed a new boat launch and parking areas at McClure Point and is expected to be opened this spring.
MSwain Reservoir
A few holdover rainbows from the October plant can be taken on garlic trout dough bait, clear Gulp! Power Eggs or nightcrawlers on an 18- to 24-inch leader, but recent trout plants remain absent. There are small park-model rental cabins overlooking the lake that are currently under construction and slated to be open in the coming months. The Exchequer Bike Park will be opened with a constructed cross-country bike loop. There is hope for biweekly plants at the lake in the upcoming months. Call: McSwain Marina, 209-378-2534.
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
New Melones continues to rise to heights not experienced in several years, and it’s one of the only reservoirs in the state with room for inflow. The lake rose to 58 percent this week, and as the state’s third-largest reservoir, it should rise more in the coming week. Bass fishing is starting to take off, and there were impressive weights landed during Saturday’s Future Pro Tour event. As the main lake is clear, trout trolling is consistent on a long setback with spoons or plugs. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford participated in the FPT tour event with his brother, Victor, and he said, “The bass bite was fantastic as we landed 60 fish for a limit at 16.23 pounds – good for seventh place. We were culling 2-pound fish all day long, and the reaction bite has turned on. I was fishing a River2Sea SWaver in Yellow Trout for most of the day while my brother was using a FattieWorm Copy Cat on a drop-shot. Most of my fish came in the top 10 feet, and the water clarity was 5 feet in the main lake with a temperature at 54 degrees. There were 86 teams in tournament, and the top weight came in at over 20 pounds. The winning team was reported to be using underspins. By mid-March, there should be a wide-open pre-spawn bite as the fish are stacking up and stacking up fast.” John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “The bass are getting active as the water temperatures have come up a few degrees, and the big fish should be coming out soon. Last year, an 11-pounder was landed at the end of February, and I expect some great action this spring. We have consistently been finding larger bass on our recent trips. Trout fishermen are still finding limits trolling in the main lake, but there is a large amount of decomposing grass and debris on the lake. You have to be willing to clean your lines regularly. One of our regulars trolls the lake at least three times per week, and he is limiting out with planters within two hours. The most difficult challenge is keeping your lines clean.” Bank fishing with trout dough bait with scent, nightcrawlers or Power Eggs is fair in the stained water, and once the water clears, the action should improve. New Melones came up 32 feet to 983.88 feet in elevation and 55 percent. Call: Glory Hole Sports, 209-736-4333; Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383.
Delta/Stockton
The Sacramento Delta remains high and muddy, and the water levels are expected to rise again at the start of this week due to water releases out of Shasta, Oroville and Nimbus Dams due to another huge storm hitting the upper watershed. The majority of launch ramps in the north Delta are under water or nearly under water, and boaters will need to check before hooking up their boat trailer and heading out. Debris and submerged logs are a feature in the north Delta, and boating is hazardous at best. Between the Sacramento, Feather and American Rivers – 159,000 cubic feet per second were flowing out of the reservoirs and doesn’t include the Calaveras and Cosumnes/Mokelumne Rivers that come straight into the Delta. Captain Steve Talmadge of Flash Fishing out of Martinez said, “The sturgeon fishing has been good the last few trips. There has been a lot of debris in the water and short flood tides due to all the water coming down river. The temperature is 53 degrees, higher than normal. The sturgeon are more active during the warmer water. And with the large water flows, the tides are not as important.” Captain Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker added, “My grandson, Jonathan, went across the river from Martinez to Benicia to fuel up the six-pack Defiant, and he said it was difficult to get through the debris in the main channel.” Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Pittsburg was out Saturday and said, “It was rough out there, and we really couldn’t fish where we wanted to without having to clear grass continuously off of our lines. The water temperature was only 51 degrees in the shallows at 14 feet, and I think the drop in temperature from the winds created a tough bite since the fish were there.” Captain Chris Smith of Captain Hook Sport Fishing out of Martinez has been fishing in San Pablo Bay for the past few weeks, but he came above the Benicia/Martinez Bridge for keepers on Saturday and Sunday. Smith was hunting around above the fleet before settling on the deep water near Buoys 2/3. Smith put Sarah Lee onto a 43-inch keeper sturgeon Saturday near Buoy 2 and scored a 43-incher for Ruben Clement of Marysville on Sunday in the Big Cut. He said, “We have been using a combination of salmon roe and eel, and the debris is intense in the area. I really expect the month of March to be outstanding for sturgeon once the river calms down.” Steffan Masters of Lost Anchor Bait and Tackle at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point said, “The sturgeon bite has been excellent with strong reports around the Yellow Can Buoy in front of the harbor.” The Addathon Iron Man Sturgeon Derby is scheduled for March 11 and 12 out of Pittsburg Harbor. The East Delta is being stressed to capacity by high water conditions from increased releases out of Millerton, Don Pedro and Lake McClure along with inflow from the Calaveras and Mokelumne rivers. The Tyler Island levee on the Mokelumne River has required emergency repairs to avoid the largest levee breach since 2004 on Lower Jones Tract. Many launch ramps are currently out of commission due to high water, and anglers will need to check local conditions before attempting to launch. The San Joaquin River near Vernalis broke through a levee Monday night, requiring the evacuation of parts of southern San Joaquin County west of Manteca. Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento is launching out of Honker Cut Marina, but he said, “You have to wear waders since the water is way up on the launch ramp. We have been finding great action in the sloughs with spinnerbaits, chatterbaits or Senkos in chartreuse. The water temperature has been in the 58- to 60-degree range, and although the largemouth bass bite has been very good for us, there are no stripers around in the east Delta.” Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, gave this advice regarding the Delta, saying, “I am not fishing in the Delta with clients right now, and the number one reason is the safety due to the elevation of the water with the inflow and the high tides along with the debris. Operating a boat in the waterways is not helping the fragile levees, and I will relax and wait. The past few days of warm weather has brought up the water temperature, and the bass are ready to go. If I was out there, I would be tossing a 10-inch Power Worm since the big tail gives plenty of wobble along with scent. Vibration and scent are the keys to getting bit in the dirty water conditions. Other productive options are chartreuse spinnerbaits with big thumping willow-leaf blades or chatterbaits. When the conditions are tough, you have to cover a lot of water for success.” Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley said, “Largemouth bass fishing is starting to come back, and we are selling lots of black and blue Senkos, jigs or Strike King’s Magnum Rage creature bait along with spinnerbaits or chatterbaits. A 23.25-pound limit took the 19-boat American Bass Association out of Russo’s Marina this Saturday, and the average limit was 11.8 pounds. The best action is from south of Mildred Island and into the sloughs with east/west orientation without current such as Whiskey or Latham. The main river is chocolate mud, but there is clear water behind the tules in the shallows, and it is warmer at 55/56 degrees. Sturgeon fishing is best in the shallows near Broad and New York sloughs, and if we get a week of clear water, watch out since the bite will break out. Anglers are already marking striped bass, but they aren’t biting in the muddy water.” The Department of Boating and Waterways will begin herbicide treatment for various water weeds Wednesday, March 1, and will use mechanical harvesting to control spongeplant, water hyacinth and water primrose-infested areas as needed. These aquatic invasive plants have no known natural controls in the west coast’s largest estuary, and new funding from the 2015-16 state budget and partnerships has increased the number of resources available to the division this year. Call: Randy Pringle, 209-543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing, 916-806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing, 707-655-6736.
