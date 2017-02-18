News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Buy Photos
Search Archives
News
News
Politics
Local News
Crime
Nob Hill Ct. Homicides
Bee Investigator
Education
Turlock
Oakdale
California News
Water & Drought
Nation & World
Columnists & Blogs
Jeff Jardine
Kevin Valine
Ken Carlson
Nan Austin
Patty Guerra
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School
High School Football
High School Athletes
College
Ron Agostini
Outdoors
Camps, clinics listings
Pro Sports
NFL
MLB
Giants
A's
49ers
Raiders
NBA
Politics
Politics
Business
Business
Biz Beat
Agriculture
Employment News
Real Estate
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Pets
Travel
Worship Directory
Entertainment
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV News
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Pat Clark
Marijke Rowland
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
National Issues
State Issues
Submit a Letter
Mike Dunbar
Community Voices
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituary Ad
Local Deals
dealsaver
Shopping
Coupons
Featured Advertisers
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Special Sections
360 Degrees of Living
See Legal Notices
Sports
February 18, 2017 3:58 PM
Modesto-area college sports schedule for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Baseball
10 a.m.
– Simpson at Cal State Stanislaus, DH
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:52
High above the flooding San Joaquin River on Feb. 15, 2017
Pause
1:57
Family wants killers to stay in prison
2:02
Fatal officer-involved shooting
2:05
Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge
0:58
Workers In La Grange Brace For Flooding
1:30
Trees came down in and around Modesto
2:29
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
2:30
Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
1:43
Modesto mobile home owners talk about evacuating to avoid rising Tuolumne River
0:36
A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
18 hours ago
Myers sparks Modesto's first playoff win since 2005-06 season
1:13
18 hours ago
Myers sparks Modesto's first playoff win since 2005-06 season
0:32
17 hours ago
Allen propels Merced's Golden Valley past Ceres
2:38
2 days ago
Stanislaus St. women win on Senior Night
View more video
Sports
Myers, Martin help Modesto clinch first playoff win since 2005
Allen propels Merced’s Golden Valley past Ceres in D-II opener
Soccer playoff preview: District champions shooting for section success
Friday’s Modesto area high school and college sports results
Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, February 18
Sports Videos
Comments