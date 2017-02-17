Canada helps No. 18 UCLA women top No. 9 Washington 90-79

1:13 Myers sparks Modesto's first playoff win since 2005-06 season Pause

5:07 Boys Basketball: A look at the Sac-Joaquin Section brackets

1:30 Trees came down in and around Modesto

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

0:58 Workers In La Grange Brace For Flooding

1:43 Modesto mobile home owners talk about evacuating to avoid rising Tuolumne River

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

0:53 Falling tree sparks fire

1:57 Family wants killers to stay in prison