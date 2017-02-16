Sports

February 16, 2017 9:49 PM

Thursday's Modesto are college and high school results

Local

Basketball

College Men

CCAA

Chico St. 95, Stanislaus St. 67

Chico St. (19-6, 12-5 CCAA) - Jalen McFerren 26, Isaiah Ellis 13, Robert Duncan 11, Michael Bethea, Jr. 10, Justin Briggs 10, Tyler Harris 9, Marvin Timothy 6, Nate Ambrosini 5, Corey Silverstrom 5. Totals: 35, 8-11, 95.

Stanislaus St. (6-18, 3-14 VOL) - Vondel Faniel 14, Kyle Gouveia 7, Nate Henry 4, Richard Medina 2, Joey Bennett 10, Keiland Callum 8, Jaelen Ragsdale 16, Joseph Alvarez 2, Parker Griffin 4. Totals: 25, 12-15, 67.

Halftime: Chico 43-29. 3-pointers: Chico 17 (McFerren 8, Duncan 3, Harris 3, Bethea, Jr. 2, Silverstrom 1), Stanislaus 5 (Ragsdale 5, Gouveia 3, Faniel 2, Medina 2). Rebounds: Chico 35 (McFerren 11), Stanislaus 32 (Bennett 5, Medina 5, Ragsdale 5). Team Fouls: Chico 15, Stanislaus 11. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Ragsdale (Stanislaus), Harris (Chico).

College Women

CCAA

Stanislaus St. 67, Chico St. 61

Chico

19

13

12

17

61

Stanislaus

10

19

24

14

67

Stanislaus St. (14-12, 12-5 CCAA) - Reana Hardin 22, Cassidy Sanders-Curry 17, Riley Holladay 15, Lizzy Alexander 5, Ana Burch 4, Angelica Baylon 4. Totals: 23, 16-17, 67.

Chico St. (14-9, 9-8 CCAA) - Whitney Branham 15, Michelle Townsend 10, McKena Barker 9, Sherise Porchia 8, Kayla Taylor 7, Sammy Dehart 7, Tyler Prange 3, Madisen Wong 2. Totals: 22 ,11-16, 61.

3-pointers: Chico 6 (Branham 3, Townsend 2, Prange 1), Stanislaus 5 (Hardin 3, Sanders-Curry 1, Alexander 1). Rebounds: Stanislaus 35 (Sanders-Curry 13, Holladay 8), Chico 34 (Branham 7, Barker 7). Team Fouls: Chico 17, Stanislaus 14. Fouled Out: None.

High School Boys

Valley Oak League-Late Wednesday

Central Catholic 69, East Union 52

Central

15

11

21

22

69

E. Union

4

19

9

20

52

Central Catholic (20-7, 11-3 VOL) - Jared Rice 17, Cooper Wilson 10, Amrit Dhaliwal 17, Conor Fenton 9, Malcolm Clayton 6, Emilio Guajardo 2, Dayton Magana 8.

East Union (15-12, 7-7 VOL) - Drew Sena 14, Blake Greenlee 13, Jordan Barajas 2, Angel Sena 2, Jesse Anzar 5, Gyse Hulsebosch 9, Scott Morenzone 5.

3-pointers: Central Catholic 5 (Wilson 2, Dhaliwal 3), East Union 3 (A. Sena 2, Greenlee).

Manteca 62, Oakdale 45

Oakdale

14

7

12

12

45

Manteca

17

11

16

18

62

Oakdale (4-23, 1-13 VOL) – Marc Dickson 2, Ty Fuentez 5, Joseph Lutz 2, Blake Whiting, Drew Legan 20, Nick Woody 9, Tanner Harvey, Reece Noordewier 2.

Manteca (22-5, 14-0 VOL) – Dwight Young 16, Gino Campiotti 4, Ascari Johnson 2, Tydus Verhoeven 21, Isaac Bill 3, Jorge Cedano 6, Matthew Ender 4, Justin Kakala 3, Inder Randhawa 3.

High School Girls

Southern League-Late Wednesday

Waterford 52, Le Grand 34

Le Grand

6

4

11

13

34

Waterford

12

17

7

16

52

Waterford (17-10, 7-5 SL) – Lizbeth Lopez 7, Jolene Vanderstoel 2, Taylor Brewer 16, Rebekah Shepherd 4, Alyssa Silva 23.

Le Grand (9-8, 7-5 SL) – Esmeralda Ceja 16, Arisbeth Ceja 6, Crystal Garcia 2, Lily Vazquez 2, Giselle Mendoza 3, Janet Castro 5.

3-pointers: Le Grand 4 (E. Ceja 2, Castro, Mendoza), Waterford 6 (Silva 3, Lopez 2, Brewer). Fouled out: A. Ceja

JV: Waterford won

Soccer

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 6, Ceres 0

Central Valley (17-6-3, 9-4-2 WAC) - Goals: Iban Vera, Jacob Guerrero, Angel Lopez, Gerardo Flores, Gilberto Flores, Andres Velasquez. Assists: A. Velasquez 3, A. Lopez 2, David Montanez. Goalie - Saves: Cristian Gonzalez 5.

Ceres (3-17-2, 2-11-2 WAC) - No Stats Reported.

High School Girls Scores

Ceres 1, Central Valley 0

