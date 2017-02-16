Thursday’s Modesto are college and high school results

Local
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
Chico St. 95, Stanislaus St. 67
Chico St. (19-6, 12-5 CCAA) - Jalen McFerren 26, Isaiah Ellis 13, Robert Duncan 11, Michael Bethea, Jr. 10, Justin Briggs 10, Tyler Harris 9, Marvin Timothy 6, Nate Ambrosini 5, Corey Silverstrom 5. Totals: 35, 8-11, 95.
Stanislaus St. (6-18, 3-14 VOL) - Vondel Faniel 14, Kyle Gouveia 7, Nate Henry 4, Richard Medina 2, Joey Bennett 10, Keiland Callum 8, Jaelen Ragsdale 16, Joseph Alvarez 2, Parker Griffin 4. Totals: 25, 12-15, 67.
Halftime: Chico 43-29. 3-pointers: Chico 17 (McFerren 8, Duncan 3, Harris 3, Bethea, Jr. 2, Silverstrom 1), Stanislaus 5 (Ragsdale 5, Gouveia 3, Faniel 2, Medina 2). Rebounds: Chico 35 (McFerren 11), Stanislaus 32 (Bennett 5, Medina 5, Ragsdale 5). Team Fouls: Chico 15, Stanislaus 11. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Ragsdale (Stanislaus), Harris (Chico).
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus St. 67, Chico St. 61
Chico
19
13
12
17
—
61
Stanislaus
10
19
24
14
—
67
Stanislaus St. (14-12, 12-5 CCAA) - Reana Hardin 22, Cassidy Sanders-Curry 17, Riley Holladay 15, Lizzy Alexander 5, Ana Burch 4, Angelica Baylon 4. Totals: 23, 16-17, 67.
Chico St. (14-9, 9-8 CCAA) - Whitney Branham 15, Michelle Townsend 10, McKena Barker 9, Sherise Porchia 8, Kayla Taylor 7, Sammy Dehart 7, Tyler Prange 3, Madisen Wong 2. Totals: 22 ,11-16, 61.
3-pointers: Chico 6 (Branham 3, Townsend 2, Prange 1), Stanislaus 5 (Hardin 3, Sanders-Curry 1, Alexander 1). Rebounds: Stanislaus 35 (Sanders-Curry 13, Holladay 8), Chico 34 (Branham 7, Barker 7). Team Fouls: Chico 17, Stanislaus 14. Fouled Out: None.
High School Boys
Valley Oak League-Late Wednesday
Central Catholic 69, East Union 52
Central
15
11
21
22
—
69
E. Union
4
19
9
20
—
52
Central Catholic (20-7, 11-3 VOL) - Jared Rice 17, Cooper Wilson 10, Amrit Dhaliwal 17, Conor Fenton 9, Malcolm Clayton 6, Emilio Guajardo 2, Dayton Magana 8.
East Union (15-12, 7-7 VOL) - Drew Sena 14, Blake Greenlee 13, Jordan Barajas 2, Angel Sena 2, Jesse Anzar 5, Gyse Hulsebosch 9, Scott Morenzone 5.
3-pointers: Central Catholic 5 (Wilson 2, Dhaliwal 3), East Union 3 (A. Sena 2, Greenlee).
Manteca 62, Oakdale 45
Oakdale
14
7
12
12
—
45
Manteca
17
11
16
18
—
62
Oakdale (4-23, 1-13 VOL) – Marc Dickson 2, Ty Fuentez 5, Joseph Lutz 2, Blake Whiting, Drew Legan 20, Nick Woody 9, Tanner Harvey, Reece Noordewier 2.
Manteca (22-5, 14-0 VOL) – Dwight Young 16, Gino Campiotti 4, Ascari Johnson 2, Tydus Verhoeven 21, Isaac Bill 3, Jorge Cedano 6, Matthew Ender 4, Justin Kakala 3, Inder Randhawa 3.
High School Girls
Southern League-Late Wednesday
Waterford 52, Le Grand 34
Le Grand
6
4
11
13
—
34
Waterford
12
17
7
16
—
52
Waterford (17-10, 7-5 SL) – Lizbeth Lopez 7, Jolene Vanderstoel 2, Taylor Brewer 16, Rebekah Shepherd 4, Alyssa Silva 23.
Le Grand (9-8, 7-5 SL) – Esmeralda Ceja 16, Arisbeth Ceja 6, Crystal Garcia 2, Lily Vazquez 2, Giselle Mendoza 3, Janet Castro 5.
3-pointers: Le Grand 4 (E. Ceja 2, Castro, Mendoza), Waterford 6 (Silva 3, Lopez 2, Brewer). Fouled out: A. Ceja
JV: Waterford won
Soccer
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 6, Ceres 0
Central Valley (17-6-3, 9-4-2 WAC) - Goals: Iban Vera, Jacob Guerrero, Angel Lopez, Gerardo Flores, Gilberto Flores, Andres Velasquez. Assists: A. Velasquez 3, A. Lopez 2, David Montanez. Goalie - Saves: Cristian Gonzalez 5.
Ceres (3-17-2, 2-11-2 WAC) - No Stats Reported.
High School Girls Scores
Ceres 1, Central Valley 0
