Kadry on Bowling: Baker, Baskin leading BVL Friendship Doubles

The unofficial results from the BVL Friendship Doubles have been posted and doubles team Rose Baker and Pat Baskin are sitting in first place with an 1,883 total. Teresa Duchscher and Daryll Kelsey scored an 1,858 good for the second spot. In third at 1,845 is the team of Janet Spooner and Lana Trantham. Cassidy Schmidt and Ryan Hill are next in line at fourth tallying 1,832. The prize list should become official soon including the prize winnings. The local association runs two events each year in support of the Bowlers-to-Veterans Link (BVL), an organization that raises funds to support recreational programs for veterans. Last month the association held qualifying for the State BVL Tournament. They will send the 12 local division winners to the state finals set for March 25 at Manteca Bowl.
▪ The team of Bobbie Sargent, Elisa Branch and Claudelle Bonaccinie won the Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon Tournament with a 2,227 score. Lori Hedrick, Jackie Wirth and Jennifer Brook finished in the second spot after posting a 2,215 team total. The team of Beth Sims, Lydia Sparks and April Doran took third place with a 2,093 score.
▪ This coming Sunday is the first meet of the year for the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club. It will be hosted by West Valley Family Bowl in Tracy. The tournament is open to male bowlers age 55 and over and women age 50 and over. The format is a four game-qualifying round with the top three in a stepladder final round. Check-in begins 11 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Tournament entry fee is $40 for members. You can bowl as a guest for an additional $10 or join the club for $20. To sign up or for more information call Dave Brown, 209-549-2510, or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670.
▪ The McHenry Kegler Trio No-Tap Tournament is set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Teams can be any combination of men and women. Check-in at 9 a.m. Come with a team or alone and form a team.
▪ This Friday the “50 & Older” No-tap tournament runs at Yosemite starting at 1 p.m. Check-in at 12:30. The singles event has a separate prize fund for men and women.
▪ Entries are out for the St. Patrick’s Singles No-Tap Mulligan Tournament at McHenry. The tournament runs on Sunday, March 19 at 10 a.m. The event is open to all bowlers and will consist of four games of 9-pin no-tap. Bowlers can buy a Mulligan at $1 for each game. The mulligan can be used for any frame a bowler wants to redo. Call Theresa, Raymond or Terry for more information or to sign up.
▪ This Friday evening ESPN will broadcast the Chris Paul Family Foundation PBA Celebrity Invitational, one of the first bowling tournaments broadcast in a prime-time slot. Tournament host L.A. Clippers All-Star guard Chris Paul, NFL All-Pro receiver Terrell Owens, Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts, Denver Broncos running back CJ Anderson and Grammy-nominated music producer DJ Khaled headline the list of celebrities who will team up with PBA Tour stars in competition to earn money for the CPF Foundation. It will air at 6 p.m.
▪ On Sunday the FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions will be televised at 10 a.m. on ESPN from Shawnee, Okla. The field will consist of the top 96 tour title winners including Kelly Kulick, the only woman ever to win a PBA title. The weekend festivities will also include the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.
▪ Drop-in youth bowling clinics are held each Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at McHenry. Cost is $5 including all bowling, rental shoes, handouts and instruction. Youths at any level of skill may participate.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
