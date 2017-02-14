Fish report for Feb. 15, 2017

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:31 PHAST member Vaneza Mariscal

0:22 Son's last goodbye shared by Timothy Hall's father

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

0:16 Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized