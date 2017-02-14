Fish report for Feb. 15, 2017

Lake Don Pedro
Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing is taking a trolling trip this week, and he expected solid action with Vance’s Slim Willies tipped with a nightcrawler near the surface. Smith anticipates excellent rainbow and king salmon action this year as the lake has flooded acres of areas left without water for years. The lake has risen to 98 percent within the past week, and the Blue Oaks launch ramp was closed over the weekend. Bass fishing has slowed with the rising and muddy water, and the best action is with plastics or jigs on a slow presentation at depths from 25 to 50 feet. The lake has risen to 99 percent and 827.84 feet in elevation, coming up 20 feet within the week. Call: Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383; Gary Vella, 209-652-7550.
MClure Reservoir
Lake McClure has risen to heights not seen for several years with the lake coming up from 73 to 91 percent and 852.80 feet in elevation within the past week. Despite the rapid rise, the bass bite remains solid due to the warm water inflow into the lake. The lake rose 8 feet on Tuesday alone, and high flows between 5,000 and 6,000 cfs are planned into the Merced River in order to provide space for anticipated snowmelt and storm runoff. The last time the releases into the Merced River were this high was in 2011, which led to numerous water rescues on the river. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “There is a decent bite at McClure at depths from 25 to 50 feet with jigs such as the Berserk brown/purple or Purple Hornet along with the 5- or 6-inch Pro Worm 266 on a 3/16 th to 1/4 th –ounce drop-shot weight. The bite will only increase, and I am already seeing it take off as the fish are getting active in the warmer water from the recent storms. Last year on a good day, you would be happy with 5 or 6 bass while this year, you are picking up from 6 to 20 fish on your worst day. The key is to find the fish, and once you find them, you have to slow down and stay on the school until they stop biting. When you find them, they will be stacked up. The biggest problem is that anglers are going too fast down the banks.” Morgan Swisher of the Fresno Bass Club said, “During our club’s tournament on Sunday, the bass are moving shallow, and jigs and plastics accounted for 19 limits out of 25 participants. The water temperatures ranged from 52 to as high as 56 degrees in some places.” The Barrett Cove South and McClure Point launch ramps remain open.
MSwain Reservoir
Fishing is limited to a few planters with garlic trout dough bait, Power Eggs or nightcrawlers. Trout plants are still absent, but the Calaveras Trout Farm is back in operation, and there is hope for biweekly plants at the lake in the upcoming months. There are no DFW plants scheduled. The marina will not be installing bait tanks for live minnows, but live crawdads are still a possibility in the future. Call: McSwain Marina, 209-378-2534.
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
New Melones remains solid for a variety of species as it rises to levels unheard of for the last several years. The lake has risen to 55 percent of capacity after languishing at less than 20 percent for the past year. The increased water levels have allowed for all four lanes to be on the concrete at Glory Hole Point and the reopening of the Tuttletown launch ramp for the first time since 2014. The bass bite has been unpredictable with the rising water levels, but John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “The fish can be found at several different depths throughout the day with the best fishing in 15 to 50 feet of water. With the cold water temperatures, a slow presentation is best, and most fishermen are catching bass using baits that can be dragged slowly across the bottom. Arkie head jigs are a good choice, and they will pull through grass better than football jigs, and either Texas- or Carolina-rigs are producing. Some fishermen are finding giant bass throwing swimbaits all day for the one big bite. I landed an 8.22-pound largemouth on a Baby Brush Hog first thing in the morning during our recent tournament.” Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford fished the lake on Saturday, and he said, “It took a while before I figured out the pattern, but once I did, I caught and released between 15 and 20 fish including a 5-pound spotted bass using a Berserk Purple Hornet jig on a slow presentation. The best action came at depths from 25 to 55 feet.” Trout fishing has improved in the cooler temperatures with bank fishermen scoring off of Glory Hole Point and near the Highway 49 Bridge with trout dough bait or nightcrawler/marshmallow combinations. Liechty said, “With the water stained, it is best to use a bait with a strong scent. Trollers are finding action in many different parts of the lake with the rainbows holding near the surface. A long setback of between 150 to 200 feet is necessary and running plugs of spoons in bright colors such as firetiger, orange, or chartreuse are working best.” The crappie bite is showing signs of life around the flooded brush and vegetation with small spinners or minijigs. Catfishing is slow in the cold water, but a few whiskerfish can be located near moving water at the inlets with a ball of nightcrawlers. New Melones came up 32 feet to 983.88 feet in elevation and 55 percent. Call: Glory Hole Sports, 209-736-4333; Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383.
Delta/Stockton
High and muddy water is the story in the north Delta, and the only safe location within the Delta is within its lower stretches in Suisun Bay. The majority of launch ramps in the north Delta were closed on Sunday including the Rio Vista Municipal Ramp where the entire parking lot is flooded. The heavy flows out of the Sacramento and Feather rivers are responsible for the mud, debris and high water, and the opening of the auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville will only bring down more debris into the system.
In the north Delta, Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle reported only a few diehard fishermen are out along the banks since boating is too dangerous at the present time. He said, “Bait has been very spotty right now, and it takes from 12 to 16 ounces to stay down in the high water.”
J.D. Richey of Richey’s Sport Fishing took a visual tour of the Delta on a small plane on Sunday, and his photographs displayed a flooded Liberty Island and massive debris lines running down the Sacramento River.
Richey said, “It is not safe to be out on the upper Delta right now, and there are few launch ramps open at the present time. Before the opening of the emergency spillway at Oroville, I was very optimistic about the coming months on the Delta since we had needed a good flushing out of the tules and weeds, but all of the sediment coming out from the Feather River will be a concern for the fish.”
The top area for sturgeon has been around the Benicia/Martinez Bridge, and Steve Talmadge of Flash Fishing out of Martinez said, “We have been finding good action in the deep water near the bridge on straight eel. We had a keeper on both Saturday and Sunday. The incoming tide has been the best time, but with the heavy inflow over the weekend, the incoming tide basically stopped on Sunday. The debris isn’t too bad, and you can avoid it by getting out of the rip since the debris follows a distinct line similar to sturgeon.”
Ghost shrimp was in short supply over the weekend due to storms in the Pacific Northwest, and anglers had to settle for lamprey eel, salmon roe or pile worms. Ghost shrimp should be available in larger quantities this coming weekend.
The Addathon Iron Man Sturgeon Derby is scheduled for March 11 and 12 out of Pittsburgh Harbor.
The San Joaquin-Delta is the lesser of two evils as far as dangerous conditions on the water are concerned, but there are still valid concerns about boating in the east and south Delta. The Cosumnes River breached its banks in the Mokelumne River watershed, and houseboats at New Hope Marina crashed into the Walnut Grove Road Bridge, requiring destruction of the houseboats into the river by the local reclamation district. In Stockton, the water is at the bottom of the Ladd’s Marina launch ramp, even at low tide.
Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento said, “I was in Whites Slough this week at high tide, and the water was only two feet from the top of the levee. I said to my partner, if this levee breaks, your outboard will not be enough to keep us from getting sucked in past the levee. I was able to land largemouth bass to 6 pounds using chartreuse spinnerbaits with a willow blade, and the visibility in the slough was a foot and a half. If we get a week of clear water, watch out because the bass bite will be off the hook.”
Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, gave the following advice regarding the Delta. He said, “Right now, I am not fishing in the Delta, and the No. 1 reason is the safety of my clients due to the elevation of the water with the inflow and the high tides along with the debris. There is plenty of water in the lakes right now, but I have great expectations for this year on the Delta as the inflow has carved out new areas that haven’t been touched for some time. This will bring out new food sources for smaller species of fish, and the larger fish will have fewer hiding locations with the hyacinth washing down the river. The high flows have scoured out the dead hyacinth that froze over the winter, and the grass that has plagued many locations will be gone this spring. We will be able to fish many places that have been inaccessible for years. You will see more big fish landed this spring, and I can’t wait to get out there when the conditions allow.”
Cameron King of the Tokay High School Bass Fishing Club in Lodi is developing a reputation as an up-and-coming angler, and he recently caught and released this 11.4-pound largemouth in the east Delta.
Steve Santucci of Steve Santucci’s Fly Fishing Guide Service works the south Delta near Discovery Bay, and he said, “Delta fishing is restarting itself. The water temps are in the mid- to high 50s, and although the water is high, clear water can be found. The stripers are hitting when you can find them. I fished on Thursday, and was able to catch five stripers in about three hours of fishing. I feel the stripers have acclimated to the high water, and the fishing can only improve.”
Christian Lauritzen of Lauritzen’s Yacht Harbor in Oakley said, “It’s going to be an early striper season this year. I make that bold prediction due in part to current water temperatures. At the Antioch Boat Ramp the range is 51.82- 53.37 degrees. On the Sacramento River at the Rio Vista Bridge that range is a much warmer 51.12-54.28 degrees. The temperature range at the Rio Vista Bridge tells me that all of the warm surface rain runoff is blending with the cold snowpack water being released from the dams and the warm water is warming up the very cold water hence the 54 degree water.”
Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley said, “As water temps warm into the 50s, the black bass bite is getting started in Discovery Bay with most anglers sticking with jigs and slow rolling blades searching ledges near flats ... In Frank’s Tract, it’s no secret what a little warmer water can do, and spinnerbaits are the best option along with swimjigs and Wadda Jigs in the dirty water of the shallow flooded island.”
Call: Randy Pringle, 209-543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing, 916-806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing, 707-655-6736.
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
San Luis Reservoir has risen to 90 percent, and it is nearly filled for the first time in several years. The lake has come up from a low of less than 10 percent as recently as August, and the lake is inundating areas in which vegetation has grown high over the past several years of the drought. The lake is expected to be filled by late March and perhaps earlier due to heavy exports through the aqueduct system. The new food sources and nutrients from the flooded sections will account for excellent striped and largemouth bass fishing in the spring months once the winter rains cease. Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the trolling bite has been on and off with the passing storms. “There was a decent bite during the storm and right after it in the heavy cloudy conditions. But then we had a complete change with the bright moon and clear conditions right after the storm and the bite slowed down. One boat reported that they had gotten almost 20 fish on Saturday, then went back the next day and only got one fish trolling all day. Minnow fishing has been slow for most guys I talked to. There have been a couple fish in the teens taken. Most of the good striper anglers are telling me they are putting the bigger fish back. It seems like selective harvesting of the smaller fish is the best balance between consumption and conserving the future fishery. The bigger ones are too valuable to eat, if they can be released – and that’s why we use the Seaqualizer release tool, it’s the best way to put a big fish back. We’ve successfully released over 25 fish , from 15 to 30 pounds, on it in the last 2 seasons. Serious striper guys need to have one in their boat,” George said. Jesus Reyes Silva of Hollister found a couple schoolie stripers on Sunday in Portuguese Cove with his JKingsLures jerkbaits in ghost blue/purple. Mickey Clements at Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported San Luis Reservoir and the forebay are the only locations for reservoir fishing for area anglers with the San Jose lakes loaded with muddy water. He said, “It has been a scratch bite at both locations, and our sales of jumbo minnows have been down with the inclement weather.” Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “Few anglers have been heading north to the O’Neill Forebay or the big lake this past week, but I expect action to improve once the weather calms down.” Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle, 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 559-905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay wind conditions, 800-805-4805.
Half Moon Bay
The party boats are limited to sand dab/crab or whale and bird watching trips for the next few months. The Huli Cat will continue to run sand dab/crab, crab-only, or whale watching trips until the anticipated salmon opener in April 2017. With the likely postponement of the Titans of Mavericks Big Wave Surf Contest, party boats will be limited to nature trips and whale watching. The Huli Cat, Captain Roger Thomas of the Salty Lady, Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete, and the Queen of Hearts will run whale watching and nature trips. Call: Happy Hooker, 510-223-5388; Captain Roger Thomas, Salty Lady, 415-760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing, 510-654-6040.
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Chris Arcoleo of Chris’ Fishing Trips said, “We were able to make it out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for sand dab/Dungeness crab combination trips, and we had a great score on Sunday with 660 sand dabs and 77 crab for 11 anglers. Friday’s and Saturday’s trips were even better with a combined 16 limits of Dungeness crab along with 760 sand dabs.” The crab counts are far higher than during rockfish season, and Chris’ will be taking the trips depending upon interest and weather conditions. The 13th annual Sand Crab Classic is coming to Santa Cruz and the adjacent coastline on March 11. Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service reported, “The weather we are experiencing might keep you indoors, but it is doing good things for our mountain watersheds and the near shore submarine topography. Once this series of storms dies down, I predict productive fishing in our immediate future. After years of low water flows, local creeks and streams are being scoured of sand and silt, exposing the cobble and gravel spawning grounds for our anadromous steelhead and those very few salmon in our system. A few adult steelhead have been caught from our local streams so far this season. This week of course, the streams and rivers are blown out and flooding. Ocean fishing is slow also due to weather and sea conditions brought on by storms. Big swells have plugged the Santa Cruz Harbor entrance with sand. The dredge is working at full capacity but barely keeping up with the repeated big swell events. And don’t forget fishing from the Santa Cruz or Capitola Wharf. Ed Burrell at Capitola Boat and Bait reported some nice perch, mostly barred surf perch, caught this week, and a starry flounder came over the rail two weeks ago.” Call: Chris’ Landing, 831-375-5951; Bayside Marine, 831-475-2173.
San Francisco Bay
Sturgeon fishing has taken center stage in San Pablo and San Francisco bays, and muddy water is the rule throughout the bay system. In the south bay, Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle reported good action out of Alviso for sturgeon with ghost shrimp or lamprey eel. He said, “There have been several boats anchored near the railroad bridge, and a number of sturgeon have been landed.” Captain Trent Slate of Shelter Cove Sport Fishing out of Loch Lomond Marina went out a few times this week on his Osprey, and he landed keeper sturgeon on both trips. Ghost shrimp was in short supply over the weekend, and Slate was lamenting the inability to procure the bait on Sunday morning. Better times for ghost shrimp are ahead, at least for the next few days, as an air shipment arrived on Sunday destined for Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle. Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond said, “We received a million calls for ghost shrimp and mud shrimp over the weekend, but like all other shops, we ran out of the live ghost on Saturday. There are buckets on their way in for at least Monday and Tuesday, and our source is digging for mud shrimp on Monday. Fishing has been pretty good, not great, but Don Franklin on the Soleman had four sturgeon on Sunday near Sonoma Creek. There is no saltwater in the bay right now, and our saltwater register is at 0, and anything less than 10 is deadly for our saltwater live bait species.” Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Pittsburg made the long run down to San Pablo Bay to anchor in the flats on Saturday. They ended up with a 50-inch slot-limit sturgeon, a 67-inch oversized released, a large undersized sturgeon, and several legal striped bass. He said, “The sturgeon are moving with the minus tides, and they get sucked out of the sloughs on the minus tides before ending up in the deep water near the Ozol Pier before heading through the Carquinez Straits into the flats of San Pablo Bay in order to get relief from the strong current from the tides and inflow.” The water temperature in San Pablo Bay is warmer than further upstream at 54 degrees. Chris Smith on the six-pack Defiant was also in San Pablo Bay, and he put his clients onto two slot-limit sturgeon at 43 and 56 inches along with releasing a 63 incher and five shakers to go with several missed opportunities and a pair of striped bass. Captain Jay Lopes of Right Hook Sport Fishing started off in San Pablo Bay on Sunday for a keeper before moving to the east of the Benicia/Martinez Bridge near Buoys 2 and 3 for little action. He said, “The bite was really good on Saturday with three keepers and an oversized, but the incoming tide basically died on Sunday and the fish left the area. The inflow down the river stopped the incoming tide as it made it down here today. With all of this water, I will be fishing sturgeon through April.” Eel was the successful bait over the weekend. Reminder: Sturgeon may not be taken in the following described area between Jan. 1 and March 15: That portion of San Francisco Bay included within the following boundaries – a direct line between Point Chauncy (National Marine Fisheries Laboratory) and Point Richmond, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, and a direct line between Point Lobos and Point Bonita.
Comments