Monday’s Modesto area high school, college and local trap shooting results

Stanislaus State 2, Holy Names 0 (Game 1)
Hloy Names
000
000
000
—
0
6
0
Stanislaus
010
001
00x
—
2
6
1
Jimmy Doyle, Kyle Scott (8), Ryan Fujinaga and Hector Rodriguez (7). Ryan Paramo, Ian Chandler (7), Nick Voumard (9) and Ethan Utler. WP – Paramo (2-0). LP – Doyle (0-2). S – Voumard (4).
Holy Names (2-5) – Chris Gnos 1-5, Nick Synder 1-2, Branson Umbarger 1-3, John Salda 1-4, Evan Maecker 1-4, Hector Rodriguez 1-1.
Stanislaus State (6-1) – Charlie Gaff 1-4 (run), John Holleran 3-3 (RBI, run), Austin Fitzpatrick 1-3, Ethan Utler 1-2 (RBI).
Stanislaus State 1, Holy Names 0 (Game 2)
Hloy Names
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
Stanislaus
010
000
x
—
1
1
2
Gunnar David, Duncan Davey and Ryan Fujinaga (6). Stewart Alexander, Jarrett Veiga (5), Nick Voumard (7) and Cameron Irinaga. WP – Alexander (1-0). LP – David (0-2). S – Voumard (5).
Holy Names (2-6) – Brad Bussard 1-3, Chris Gnos 1-4, Branson Umbarger 1-3, Evan Maecker 1-2.
Stanislaus State (7-1) – Nick Ippolito 1-3, Gino Franceschetti (run), Cody Kruip (RBI).
Late Sunday
Stanislaus State 15, Holy Names 5 (Game 1)
Stanislaus
020
010
426
—
15
15
0
Holy Names
000
200
300
—
5
7
2
Jordan Kron (6), Cody Kruip (7) and Ethan Utler. Aiden McIntyre (6), Chris Gnos (1), Jacob River (8), Andrew Meister (9), Connor McCoy (9) and Davey Duncan. WP – Kron (2-0). LP – McIntyre (0-1). S – Kruip (1).
Stanislaus State (4-1) – Kert Woods 4-5 (2 RBIs, 2B, 3 runs, sb); Kyle Nixon 4-6 (RBI, 2 runs, sb); Charlie Gaff (2 RBIs, run, bb); Austin Fitzpatrick (4 RBIs, HR, run); Gino Franceschetti (RBI, 2 runs, bb, sb); John Holleran (RBI, 2B, 2 runs); Utler (3 RBIs, 2B, run, bb); Nick Ippolito (2 runs).
Holy Names (2-3) – Evan Maecker 2-2 (2B, run); Joe Wright 1-1 (2 RBIs, 3B); Nick Synder 2-4 (2 RBIs, HR, run); Gnos 2-4 (2B, run).
Stanislaus State 6, Holy Names 1 (Game 2)
Stanislaus
039
00
—
12
15
0
Holy Names
000
000
—
0
4
0
Micah Hall (6), Tyler Murphy (7) and Cameron Irinaga. Ricardo Torres (6), Erik Estrada (7) and Hector Rodriguez. WP – Hall (2-0). LP – Torres (0-1). S – Murphy (1).
Stanislaus State (5-1) – Kert Woods 3-4 (2B, 3B, 2 runs); Nick Ippolito 2-4 (2 RBIs, run, sb); Charlie Gaff 2-4 (RBI, 2B, run, sb); Kyle Nixon (2B, run, bb); Austin Fitzpatrick (2B, run); Andrew Wheat (2 RBIs, 2B).
Holy Names (2-4) – Joe Wright 1-3 (run, bb, sb); Branson Umbarger 1-3 (bb); Brad Bussard (RBI); Rodriguez (bb, sb).
Soccer
High School Girls
Southern League
Ripon Christian 3, Mariposa 1
Ripon Christian – Goals: Abby Buitrago 3.
Mariposa – No stats reported.
Softball
College
Non conference
Modesto JC 10, San Jose City College 2
Modesto JC
000
253
x
—
10
10
1
San Jose CC
002
000
x
—
2
5
3
Modesto JC – J. Barber (2 runs), H. Prater (RBI, 2 runs), M. McCormick 3-4 (HR, 3 RBIs), E. Persons 2-3 (HR, RBI), L. Prim 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB), M Flores (2 runs, SB).
San Jose City College – N. Kirk 1-3 (run, 2b). B. Ralston 2-3 (2B), A. Yumen 1-3 (RBI, SB).
Trap Shooting
Newman Trap League
Shoot #3 (from Sunday)
TOP 3 TEAMS – ALQUIST ARMS 570; NEWMAN (1) 555; ABLE ROOTRER 517.
SINGLES - 9 shooters with 25 x 25.
HANDICAP (50) – Casey Bennett (Chowchilla Sportsmen) 50; Harold Kadach (Newman Ratz) 47; Jeff Berdion (Alquist Arms) 47; Darrell Thompson (Alquist Arms) 45; Dennis McCutcheon (Alquist Arms) 45; Jim Puckett (Newman 1) 45.
DOUBLES (50) – Louis Kingston (Newman CR Shooters) 48; Dan Bonillas (Newman 1) 47; Darrell Thompson (Alquist Arms) 47; Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 47; Jim Puckett (Newman 1) 46.
HIGH OVERALL (125) – Casey Bennett (Chowchilla Sportsmen) 119; Darrell Thompson (Alquist Arms) 116; Jim Puckett (Newman 1) 116; Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 116; Louis Kingston (Newman CR Shooters) 115.
