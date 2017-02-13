Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Girls basketball
6:30 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian
7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Beyer, Modesto at Gregori, Davis at Enochs, Johansen at Downey, Pitman at Turlock, Buhach Colony at Atwater, Merced at Golden Valley, Manteca at Oakdale, Weston Ranch at Kimball, Lathrop at Sierra
7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Ripon, Hughson at Ripon Christian, Amador at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Argonaut, Sonora at Linden
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Gregori, Davis at Downey, Beyer at Modesto, Patterson at Central Valley, Ceres at Pacheco, Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine
7 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Atwater, Calaveras at Amador, Argonaut at Bret Harte, Linden at Sonora
Boys basketball
7:15 pm. – Beyer at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Modesto, Enochs at Davis, Downey at Johansen
7:30 p.m. – Ripon at Hilmar, Ripon Christian at Hughson, Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine, Calaveras at Amador, Argonaut at Bret Harte
8 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Big Valley Christian
Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Enochs, Downey at Davis, Beyer at Modesto, Ceres at Pacheco, Patterson at Central Valley
6:30 p.m. – Sierra at Weston Ranch, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Lathrop at Kimball, East Union at Manteca
7 p.m. – Amador at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Argonaut
