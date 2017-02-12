Sports

February 12, 2017 9:31 PM

Sunday’s Modesto area college and local trap results

Stanislaus State 15, Holy Names 5(Game 1)

Stanislaus

020

010

426

15

15

0

Holy Names

000

200

300

5

7

2

Jordan Kron (6), Cody Kruip (7) and Ethan Utler. Aiden McIntyre (6), Chris Gnos (1), Jacob River (8), Andrew Meister (9), Connor McCoy (9) and Davey Duncan. WP – Kron (2-0). LP – McIntyre (0-1). S – Kruip (1).

Stanislaus State (4-1) – Kert Woods 4-5 (2 RBI, 2B, 3 runs, sb); Kyle Nixon 4-6 (RBI, 2 runs, sb); Charlie Gaff (2 RBI, run, bb); Austin Fitzpatrick (4 RBI’s, HR, run); Gino Franceschetti (RBI, 2 runs, bb, sb); John Holleran (RBI, 2B, 2 runs); Utler (3 RBI’s, 2B, run, bb); Nick Ippolito (2 runs).

Holy Names (2-3) – Evan Maecker 2-2 (2B, run); Joe Wright 1-1 (2 RBI, 3B); Nick Synder 2-4 (2 RBI, HR, run); Gnos 2-4 (2B, run).

Stanislaus State 6, CS Dominguez Hills 1 (Game 2)

Stanislaus

039

00

12

15

0

CS Dom. Hills

000

000

0

4

0

Micah Hall (6), Tyler Murphy (7) and Cameron Irinaga. Ricardo Torres (6), Erik Estrada (7) and Hector Rodriguez. WP – Hall (2-0). LP – Torres (0-1). S – Murphy (1).

Stanislaus State (5-1) – Kert Woods 3-4 (2B, 3B, 2 runs); Nick Ippolito 2-4 (2 RBI, run, sb); Charlie Gaff 2-4 (RBI, 2B, run, sb); Kyle Nixon (2B, run, bb); Austin Fitzpatrick (2B, run); Andrew Wheat (2 RBI, 2B).

CS Dominguez Hills (2-4) – Joe Wright 1-3 (run, bb, sb); Branson Umbarger 1-3 (bb); Brad Bussard (RBI); Rodriguez (bb, sb).

Softball

College

CCAA

Stanislaus State 7, CS Dominguez Hills 3 (Game 1)

Stanislaus

300

003

1

7

9

1

CS Dom. Hills

000

002

1

3

11

0

Anyssa Garvin (4), Kylie Ragsdale (5) and Ruby Quiralte. Jade Loe (2), Sharie Albert (3) and Rachel Sandoval. WP – Garvin (2-0). LP – Loe (1-3). S – Ragsdale (1).

Stanislaus State (7-2, 3-0 CCAA) – Ragsdale 1-1 (2 RBIs), Alexus Martinez 2-4 (run, bb), Katelyn McDonald 2-4 (2 RBIs, run), Garvin 1-2 (2 RBIs, run), Morgan Balestreri 1-3 (run) Madison Mayol 1-1 (run).

CS Dominguez Hills (1-7, 0-3 CCAA) – Madison Murphy 3-4, Lyzette Reveles 2-4, Analisa Nicholson 3-4 (RBI).

Stanislaus State 12, CS Dominguez Hills 0 (Game 2)

Stanislaus

039

000

12

15

0

CS Dom. Hills

000

000

0

4

0

Kristin Borst (1), Megan Stacy (2), and Ruby Quiralte. Sharie Albert (2), Jade Loe (3), Kiara Mendoza (4) and Rachael Sandoval. WP – Stacy (1-1). LP – Albert (0-4).

Stanislaus State (8-2, 4-0 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-3 (RBI, run, bb), Nicolette Vizcaino 2-3 (2 RBIs, run), Katelyn McDonald 2-3 (4 RBIs), Stacy 3-4 (RBI, run), Lia Tom 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs), Morgan Balestreri 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs).

CS Dominguez Hills (1-8, 0-4 CCAA) – Lyzette Reveles 1-2, Loe 1-2, Renee Galindo 1-2, Kayla Lock 1-2.

Nonconference

Lassen 3, Modesto JC 2

Lassen

000

012

0

3

6

0

Modesto

000

002

0

2

10

3

Lassen - K. Ford 1-2 (2 BB, 2 SB); B. Chamberlain (2 RBIs).

Modesto JC - A. Flores, 3-3 (2B, run); E. Persons, (2 RBIs).

Late Saturday

Modesto JC 10, Porterville 5

Porterville

310

001

0

5

8

1

Modesto

001

045

x

10

12

1

Modesto JC - A. Prim, 3-3 (RBI, 2 2 runs); H. Prater 3-4 (3 Runs); M. McCormick 2-2 (2B, 2 Runs); A. Flores (3 RBIs, run); E. Persons (3 RBIs); I. Figueroa-Perez 2-4 (run).

Porterville - T. Maddox, 3-4 (2 RBIs, run); B. Murray 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs, run).

Tennis

College Women

Nonconference

#50 Stanislaus State 9, Fresno City College 0

Singles - Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Erica Hendrick, 6-0, 6-0; J’Ana Diamond (Stan) d. Kristen Clore, 6-3, 6-2; Jaella Conway (Stan) d. Bianca Muniz, 6-0, 6-0; Ebone Qualls (Stan) d. Cyndee Ott, 6-0, 6-0; Kristi Van Diver (Stan) d. Ruby Olea, 6-0, 6-0; Sooni Seul (Stan) d. Alex Gonzales, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles - C. Ferrell/J. Conway (Stan) d. E. Hendrick/K. Clore, 8-0; J. Diamond/E. Qualls (Stan) d. C. Ott/B. Muniz, 8-0; K. Van Diver/S. Seul (Stan) d. A. Gonzales/R. Olea, 8-0.

Records: Stanislaus St. (2-1); Fresno City College (0-1)

Trapshooting

Valley Trap League

Old Fisherman’s Club

Singles 25/25

Tony Traini, John Houbein, Nick Evans, Bobby Depuy, Larry Brush, Austin Davis, Jeff Harkrader, Scott Cole, Doug Petersen.

Handicap, 50 Possible

47 Josh Dixon, Allan Freitas, 46 Larry Holiday, Cody Fleicher, Erve Ille, 45 Lane Nebe, Todd Morganson.

Doubles, 30 Possible

29 Joe Barroga, 28 Dave Townsend, Steve Heinemann, Josh Dixon, Rod Cargill, Phil Calvin, Mike Ruddy Jr., Chris Lizarranga, 27 Marty Smith, Kenny Buchanan, Larry Brush.

HOA, 105 Possible

99 Josh Dixon, 93 John Houbein, Cody Fleicher, Bobby Depuy, Rod Cargill, Phil Calvin, 92 Steve Heinemann, Shane Hutchings.

Team Totals

463 Oakdale #3, 443 Outcast Allstars, 440 Manteca Clay Chasers, 424 Shooting Obsession, 419 For The Hull Of It, 410 Blowin’ Wads, 409 Bottom Feeders, 407 Four Hits and A Miss, 404 Trap Dogs, 402 Gallo Glass, 400 B-Bar-Y Traders, 400 Buffalo Chips, 397 Waterford Clay Crushers, 395 Angel’s Orange, 387 Oakie Boys, 382 Misfits, 380 Wild West Commodities, 379 The Excuses, 368 Hit ’N Miss, 367 Hammerheads, 366 OFC Rebels, 364 The Wadfathers, 358 Popeye’s Chicken, 358 Rebel Dogs, 354 Bust N Birds, 348 Team America!, 323 Clean Miss Shooters.

