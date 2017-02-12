Sunday’s Modesto area college and local trap results

Local
Baseball
College
Nonconference
Stanislaus State 15, Holy Names 5(Game 1)
Stanislaus
020
010
426
—
15
15
0
Holy Names
000
200
300
—
5
7
2
Jordan Kron (6), Cody Kruip (7) and Ethan Utler. Aiden McIntyre (6), Chris Gnos (1), Jacob River (8), Andrew Meister (9), Connor McCoy (9) and Davey Duncan. WP – Kron (2-0). LP – McIntyre (0-1). S – Kruip (1).
Stanislaus State (4-1) – Kert Woods 4-5 (2 RBI, 2B, 3 runs, sb); Kyle Nixon 4-6 (RBI, 2 runs, sb); Charlie Gaff (2 RBI, run, bb); Austin Fitzpatrick (4 RBI’s, HR, run); Gino Franceschetti (RBI, 2 runs, bb, sb); John Holleran (RBI, 2B, 2 runs); Utler (3 RBI’s, 2B, run, bb); Nick Ippolito (2 runs).
Holy Names (2-3) – Evan Maecker 2-2 (2B, run); Joe Wright 1-1 (2 RBI, 3B); Nick Synder 2-4 (2 RBI, HR, run); Gnos 2-4 (2B, run).
Stanislaus State 6, CS Dominguez Hills 1 (Game 2)
Stanislaus
039
00
—
12
15
0
CS Dom. Hills
000
000
—
0
4
0
Micah Hall (6), Tyler Murphy (7) and Cameron Irinaga. Ricardo Torres (6), Erik Estrada (7) and Hector Rodriguez. WP – Hall (2-0). LP – Torres (0-1). S – Murphy (1).
Stanislaus State (5-1) – Kert Woods 3-4 (2B, 3B, 2 runs); Nick Ippolito 2-4 (2 RBI, run, sb); Charlie Gaff 2-4 (RBI, 2B, run, sb); Kyle Nixon (2B, run, bb); Austin Fitzpatrick (2B, run); Andrew Wheat (2 RBI, 2B).
CS Dominguez Hills (2-4) – Joe Wright 1-3 (run, bb, sb); Branson Umbarger 1-3 (bb); Brad Bussard (RBI); Rodriguez (bb, sb).
Softball
College
CCAA
Stanislaus State 7, CS Dominguez Hills 3 (Game 1)
Stanislaus
300
003
1
—
7
9
1
CS Dom. Hills
000
002
1
—
3
11
0
Anyssa Garvin (4), Kylie Ragsdale (5) and Ruby Quiralte. Jade Loe (2), Sharie Albert (3) and Rachel Sandoval. WP – Garvin (2-0). LP – Loe (1-3). S – Ragsdale (1).
Stanislaus State (7-2, 3-0 CCAA) – Ragsdale 1-1 (2 RBIs), Alexus Martinez 2-4 (run, bb), Katelyn McDonald 2-4 (2 RBIs, run), Garvin 1-2 (2 RBIs, run), Morgan Balestreri 1-3 (run) Madison Mayol 1-1 (run).
CS Dominguez Hills (1-7, 0-3 CCAA) – Madison Murphy 3-4, Lyzette Reveles 2-4, Analisa Nicholson 3-4 (RBI).
Stanislaus State 12, CS Dominguez Hills 0 (Game 2)
Stanislaus
039
000
—
12
15
0
CS Dom. Hills
000
000
—
0
4
0
Kristin Borst (1), Megan Stacy (2), and Ruby Quiralte. Sharie Albert (2), Jade Loe (3), Kiara Mendoza (4) and Rachael Sandoval. WP – Stacy (1-1). LP – Albert (0-4).
Stanislaus State (8-2, 4-0 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 2-3 (RBI, run, bb), Nicolette Vizcaino 2-3 (2 RBIs, run), Katelyn McDonald 2-3 (4 RBIs), Stacy 3-4 (RBI, run), Lia Tom 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs), Morgan Balestreri 2-3 (2 RBIs, 2 runs).
CS Dominguez Hills (1-8, 0-4 CCAA) – Lyzette Reveles 1-2, Loe 1-2, Renee Galindo 1-2, Kayla Lock 1-2.
Nonconference
Lassen 3, Modesto JC 2
Lassen
000
012
0
—
3
6
0
Modesto
000
002
0
—
2
10
3
Lassen - K. Ford 1-2 (2 BB, 2 SB); B. Chamberlain (2 RBIs).
Modesto JC - A. Flores, 3-3 (2B, run); E. Persons, (2 RBIs).
Late Saturday
Modesto JC 10, Porterville 5
Porterville
310
001
0
—
5
8
1
Modesto
001
045
x
—
10
12
1
Modesto JC - A. Prim, 3-3 (RBI, 2 2 runs); H. Prater 3-4 (3 Runs); M. McCormick 2-2 (2B, 2 Runs); A. Flores (3 RBIs, run); E. Persons (3 RBIs); I. Figueroa-Perez 2-4 (run).
Porterville - T. Maddox, 3-4 (2 RBIs, run); B. Murray 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs, run).
Tennis
College Women
Nonconference
#50 Stanislaus State 9, Fresno City College 0
Singles - Cassidy Ferrell (Stan) d. Erica Hendrick, 6-0, 6-0; J’Ana Diamond (Stan) d. Kristen Clore, 6-3, 6-2; Jaella Conway (Stan) d. Bianca Muniz, 6-0, 6-0; Ebone Qualls (Stan) d. Cyndee Ott, 6-0, 6-0; Kristi Van Diver (Stan) d. Ruby Olea, 6-0, 6-0; Sooni Seul (Stan) d. Alex Gonzales, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles - C. Ferrell/J. Conway (Stan) d. E. Hendrick/K. Clore, 8-0; J. Diamond/E. Qualls (Stan) d. C. Ott/B. Muniz, 8-0; K. Van Diver/S. Seul (Stan) d. A. Gonzales/R. Olea, 8-0.
Records: Stanislaus St. (2-1); Fresno City College (0-1)
Trapshooting
Valley Trap League
Old Fisherman’s Club
Singles 25/25
Tony Traini, John Houbein, Nick Evans, Bobby Depuy, Larry Brush, Austin Davis, Jeff Harkrader, Scott Cole, Doug Petersen.
Handicap, 50 Possible
47 Josh Dixon, Allan Freitas, 46 Larry Holiday, Cody Fleicher, Erve Ille, 45 Lane Nebe, Todd Morganson.
Doubles, 30 Possible
29 Joe Barroga, 28 Dave Townsend, Steve Heinemann, Josh Dixon, Rod Cargill, Phil Calvin, Mike Ruddy Jr., Chris Lizarranga, 27 Marty Smith, Kenny Buchanan, Larry Brush.
HOA, 105 Possible
99 Josh Dixon, 93 John Houbein, Cody Fleicher, Bobby Depuy, Rod Cargill, Phil Calvin, 92 Steve Heinemann, Shane Hutchings.
Team Totals
463 Oakdale #3, 443 Outcast Allstars, 440 Manteca Clay Chasers, 424 Shooting Obsession, 419 For The Hull Of It, 410 Blowin’ Wads, 409 Bottom Feeders, 407 Four Hits and A Miss, 404 Trap Dogs, 402 Gallo Glass, 400 B-Bar-Y Traders, 400 Buffalo Chips, 397 Waterford Clay Crushers, 395 Angel’s Orange, 387 Oakie Boys, 382 Misfits, 380 Wild West Commodities, 379 The Excuses, 368 Hit ’N Miss, 367 Hammerheads, 366 OFC Rebels, 364 The Wadfathers, 358 Popeye’s Chicken, 358 Rebel Dogs, 354 Bust N Birds, 348 Team America!, 323 Clean Miss Shooters.
Comments