Sports

February 9, 2017 5:23 PM

Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Boys basketball

7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Downey, Davis at Gregori, Enochs at Modesto, Johansen at Beyer, Pitman at El Capitan, Merced at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Turlock, Central Catholic at Oakdale, Lathrop at Kimball, East Union at Manteca, Weston Ranch at Sierra

7:30 p.m. – Ripon at Ripon Christian, Riverbank at Hughson, Livingston at Patterson, Central Valley at Ceres, Gustine at Delhi, Calaveras at Bret Harte, Big Valley Christian at Elliot Christian

Girls basketball

7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Ripon, Hughson at Riverbank, Calaveras at Bret Harte, Summerville at Sonora, Stone Ridge Christian at Turlock Christian, Big Valley Christian at Elliot Christian

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Pitman at El Capitan

5:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Turlock, Merced at Atwater

6 p.m. – Gustine at Delhi

Girls soccer

3 p.m. – Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

3:30 p.m. – Turlock at Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Pitman, Atwater at Merced

Sports

