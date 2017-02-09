Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

1:09 SOS Club Has Been Sold Pause

3:27 'A Cup of Hope — a poem for educators'

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

2:09 How to stay safe from mosquitoes

0:35 Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban