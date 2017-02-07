News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Buy Photos
Search Archives
News
News
Politics
Local News
Crime
Nob Hill Ct. Homicides
Bee Investigator
Education
Turlock
Oakdale
California News
Water & Drought
Nation & World
Columnists & Blogs
Jeff Jardine
Kevin Valine
Ken Carlson
Nan Austin
Patty Guerra
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School
High School Football
High School Athletes
College
Ron Agostini
Outdoors
Camps, clinics listings
Pro Sports
NFL
MLB
Giants
A's
49ers
Raiders
NBA
Politics
Politics
Business
Business
Biz Beat
Agriculture
Employment News
Real Estate
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Pets
Travel
Worship Directory
Entertainment
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV News
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Pat Clark
Marijke Rowland
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
National Issues
State Issues
Submit a Letter
Mike Dunbar
Community Voices
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituary Ad
Local Deals
dealsaver
Shopping
Coupons
Featured Advertisers
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Special Sections
360 Degrees of Living
See Legal Notices
Sports
February 7, 2017 8:14 PM
Modesto-area college sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.
– Cerro Coso at Columbia
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Sports
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:21
Squab from Modesto serve poultry niche
Pause
2:29
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
1:01
Hughson High teens prep for state Academic Decathlon meet
0:36
Tearful mom talks of daughter's suicide
2:22
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Wrestling postseason gets under way
1:07
Sacramento River nears brim as river flow surges
1:54
Anatomy of a presidential concession speech
1:31
Rollover vehicle wreck in Modesto
0:47
Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium
0:58
With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 days ago
District teams win titles at section wrestling
1:28
3 days ago
District teams win titles at section wrestling
1:48
4 days ago
Blom, Sanders score highlight-reel goals as Modesto, Enochs tie
2:22
5 days ago
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Wrestling postseason gets under way
View more video
Sports
Prep notes: Big Valley finds football coach at SoCal power; Barandica honored
Ripon High wide receiver Paschini catches on with Humboldt State
Abby Buitrago, Ripon Christian High School girls soccer
Heartwarming: Raiders defensive back reaches out to Camp Taylor
49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan as new head coach
Sports Videos
Comments