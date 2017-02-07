Kadry on Bowling: Garber wins Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer Tournament

Will Garber won the first Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer Tournament of the year, earning $389 and a berth in the year-end Tournament of Champions.
In the stepladder finals, Garber beat Freddy Irvin 268-259 for the championship. Garber led qualifying by averaging 254 over six games, a 1,545 total. Jim Gordin qualified second at a 1,514, and Irvin qualified third with a 1,496. Irvin beat Nick Kelley 237-204 and Gordin 237-212 to reach the finals and took home $270.
Freddy’s Tree Service is again sponsoring the tournament by adding money to each event and extra for the last event in December. The December event has an estimated $1,000 added to the prize fund and is only open to bowlers that have competed in at least two monthly events during the year.
▪ The Modesto USBC’s annual BVL Friendship Doubles Fundraiser will roll at McHenry this weekend. Squads are set for Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. Doubles teams can be any combination of men and women from the Modesto USBC association. The first two games will be 8-pin no-tap, and the last will be 9-pin no-tap. Bowlers can bowl both squads but cannot place more than once with the same partner. Entry fee is $20 per person with optional $3 side pots available. Walk-ins are welcome up to 30 minutes before squad starting time.
▪ Rose Baker, Tena Cozby and Carol Hancock won the Ladies Trio No-Tap Team Tournament with a 2,361 total. Kelly Napuunoa, Lynelle Hains and Joyce Lewis finished second with a 2,349. Carol Bower, Heide Erler and Franki Wunder took third with a 2,296.
▪ This Friday, the Yosemite Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon Tournament will start at 9:30 a.m. with check-in at 9 a.m. Call Kathy at 524-9161 for information or to sign up.
▪ The first meet for the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, at Tracy Bowl. The tournament is open to male bowlers age 55 and older and women age 50 and older. Membership is $20 per year and each tournament has a $40 entry fee. The format is a four-game qualifying round with the top three in a stepladder final round.
▪ McHenry is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Singles No-Tap Mulligan Tournament next month. Entries are out for the tournament that runs Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m. The event is open to all bowlers and will consist of four games of 9-pin no-tap. The twist is that bowlers are allowed to buy a mulligan at $1 for each game. A mulligan can be used for any frame a bowler wants to redo. Bowlers will also receive a ticket for each mulligan purchased, and will have the opportunity to roll for the $50 mulligan jackpot. If a bowler’s ticket is drawn, they must roll two strikes; the first may be a no-tap strike, but the second must be an actual strike.
▪ The Barbasol PBA Players Championship will broadcast this Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN. The Players Championship will field the top bowlers from around the world, all vying for the $40,000 first prize. The championships include a new, demanding 40-game format consisting of five eight-game rounds. The top five will compete in the stepladder final round. The tournament is open exclusively to PBA members and has served as a steppingstone into the PBA Hall of Fame.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
Comments