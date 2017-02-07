Sports

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Turlock at Merced, Golden Valley at Atwater, Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Hughson at Escalon, Big Valley Christian at Holt Academy

4 p.m. – Riverbank at Ripon

6:30 p.m. – Kimball at Oakdale, Lathrop at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Manteca, Sierra at East Union

Boys basketball

7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Enochs, Johansen at Gregori, Downey at Davis, Beyer at Modesto, Golden Valley at Atwater, Turlock at Merced, Oakdale at Lathrop, Kimball at Central Catholic, Manteca at Sierra, Central Valley at Patterson, Pacheco at Ceres

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Johansen at Gregori, Modesto at Enochs, Beyer at Davis, Merced at Turlock, Atwater at Golden Valley, Modesto Christian at Hilmar, Escalon at Hughson, Ripon at Riverbank

