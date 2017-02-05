Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP trophy with epic comeback

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance Pause

1:31 Hyundai: A Better Super Bowl

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

0:31 Raw video: Sheriff's Department investigates shooting

1:01 T-Mobile: #NSFWireless