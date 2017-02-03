College Roundup: Stanislaus women snap losing streak on road

Cal State Stanislaus’ much-needed victory at San Francisco State didn’t come easily.
The Warriors (11-12, 9-5) staved off a San Francisco State comeback for a 64-57 victory Friday night at the Gators’ gym. Stanislaus snapped a three-game losing streak and hung on to a share of third place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association race.
Stanislaus led by as many as 18 points during the third quarter before San Francisco State (2-19, 0-13) rallied with a 20-5 run. The Warriors’ Lizzy Alexander responded with a triple to douse the threat.
Cassidy Sanders-Curry scored 15 points, followed by Erika Larsen with 12 points and Reana Hardin with 10.
Sierra runs away in 2nd quarter – Sierra (21-3, 8-2) rolled for 29 second-quarter points to seal an 85-46 win over Modesto Junior College on Friday night at MJC Gym. The Wolverines, ranked No. 1 in Northern California though it sits in second place in the Big 8 Conference behind Diablo Valley, led 45-22 at halftime.
Monica Perez and Dayna Hansen paced Modesto (6-13, 1-9) with 11 points apiece.
Men’s Basketball
Another tough loss for Warriors – Stanislaus State dropped its second straight CCAA heartbreaker, as San Francisco State (17-3, 11-3) outlasted the Warriors in overtime 77-72. The Gators’ 6-foot-9 post Jash Kahlon rattled in a triple to break the tie in OT after the Warriors (6-15, 3-11) rallied from a five-point deficit.
Stanislaus freshman point guard Jaelen Ragsdale, who tied his career-best with 20 points, had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of regulation, but his long three-point try rimmed out. Vondel Faniel scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Big night for King in MJC loss – The Pirates stayed within striking range until the final minutes of a foul-plagued 78-67 loss to Sierra (10-14, 5-5). Jemeil King hit four triples en route to 26 points for MJC (4-18, 0-10), which dropped its 16th straight. Jaron Dickson finished with 13 points and Sayveon Tyson had 11 for the Pirates.
Modesto will welcome American River to MJC Gym on Friday night as the Pirates stage Coaches vs. Cancer Night. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Softball
Warriors split at Las Vegas – Stanislaus went 1-1 at the Desert Stinger tournament, opening with an 8-0 loss to No. 4 West Texas A&M but answering with a 9-4 win over Concordia Portland. Anyssa Garvin earned the win in the nightcap by allowing only two runs and two hits in five innings.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors opened the season with a 10-2 win over Holy Names at Warrior Softball Field. Cassidy Duke homered and went 3-for-3 for the Warriors.
Baseball
MJC reschedules rainout – The Pirates (1-2), rained out Friday, has rescheduled the game as part of a doubleheader against Redwoods on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the MJC park.
Comments