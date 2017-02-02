Sports

February 2, 2017 8:54 PM

Thursday’s Modesto area high school results

Basketball

High School Girls

Valley Oak League

Lathrop 55, East Union 35

Lathrop

13

9

26

7

55

East Union

9

8

6

12

35

Lathrop (13-9, 5-5 VOL) - Gurveen Bal 17, Mary Cotton 8, Danya Phillips 7, Semajnique Steen 6, Kaiya Thornton 6, Myani Thornton 4, Ryleen Crull 3, Kasey Matela 2. Totals: 19, 8-14, 55.

East Union (15-8, 4-6 VOL) - Ruby Daube 15, Donja Payne 9, Kayla Montoya 5, Hailey Gosney 4, Mariah James 2. Totals: 10, 15-25, 35.

3-Pt. Goals: Lathrop 9 (Bal 5, Steen 2, Crull 1, M. Cotton 1). Team Fouls: Lathrop 23, East Union 14. Fouled Out: M. Thornton (L).

JV: East Union 52, Lathrop 40

Kimball 70, Manteca 63

Manteca

10

14

19

14

6

63

Kimball

17

14

17

9

13

70

Kimball (17-6, 8-2 VOL) - Pearl Bautista 20, Donwanae Anthony 14, Brittney Hudson 10, Sabrina Zerby 9, Alexis Holmes 6, Kayia Ransom 4, Alyssa Martinez 4.

Manteca (12-10, 9-1 VOL) - Loretta Kakala 20, Syd'nee Fryer 10, Kacy bolding 9, Malia Parangan 8, Rhiannon Genilla 7, Selena Lopez 3, Jayda Jackson 2, Simran Kaur 2.

Southern League

Orestimba 36, Le Grand 28

Le Grand

1

5

17

5

28

Orestimba

10

10

7

9

36

Orestimba (13-11, 8-1 SL ) - Payton Church 19, Susie Gutierrez 5, Fregroso 5, Machado 4, Esquivez 3.

Le Grand (7-6, 5-2 SL) - Arisbeth Ceja 18, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Giselle Mendoza 2, Naomi Bond 2, Lily Vazquez 4.

3-Pt. Goals: Orestimba 3 (Esquivez, Gutierrez, Fregroso), Le Grand 1 (A. Ceja)

JV: Orestimba Won

Soccer

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Livingston 4, Central Valley 2

Livingston (20-2-1, 9-1-1 WAC) - No Stats Reported.

Central Valley (14-5-3, 6-3-2 WAC) - Goals: Andrez Velazquez 2. Assists: Jacob Guerrero, Michael Vazquez.

JV: Central Valley 6, Livingston 0

High School Girls

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 2, Livingston 0

Central Valley (16-1-1, 10-0-1 WAC) - Goals: Jocelyn Lopez 2.

Livingston (8-8-2, 5-3-2 WAC) - No Stats Reported.

Wrestling

High School Boys

Late Wednesday

Western Athletic Conference

at Ceres High

Ceres 35, Central Valley 26

Results (lbs) - 106: Shanald Lau (C) p. Anthony Voss, 5:03; 113: Kyle Hendrix (CV) dec Frankie Mendez, 5-4; 120: Wilbur Arellano (CV) dec Michael Vargas, 6-4; 126: Luis Camarillo (C) p. Ryan Hendrix, 1:59; 132: Will Sprouse (CV) MajDec Tyler Fleming, 13-5; 138: Brian Becerra (C) p. Christian Oliver, 5:14; 145: Severo Vazquez (CV) dec Jaden Cooper, 9-6; 152: John Alba (C) p. Ryan Palecek, 1:24; 160: Ethan Letras (C) MajDec James Murphy, 11-3; 170: Aiden Moore (C) dec Nasson Sanchez, 4-1; 182: Nate Curry (CV) MajDec Andrew Gibson, 11-2; 195: Diego Diaz (C) MajDec Angel Rico, 14-2; 220: Tyler Beckhart (CV) dec Conner Johnson, 9-5; HWT: David Lezama (CV) via FF

Records: Ceres (5-0 WAC), Central Valley (3-2 WAC)

Varsity Girls: Central Valley 36, Ceres 18

JV: Central Valley 53, Ceres 18

