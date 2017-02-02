Thursday’s Modesto area high school results

Local
Basketball
High School Girls
Valley Oak League
Lathrop 55, East Union 35
Lathrop
13
9
26
7
—
55
East Union
9
8
6
12
—
35
Lathrop (13-9, 5-5 VOL) - Gurveen Bal 17, Mary Cotton 8, Danya Phillips 7, Semajnique Steen 6, Kaiya Thornton 6, Myani Thornton 4, Ryleen Crull 3, Kasey Matela 2. Totals: 19, 8-14, 55.
East Union (15-8, 4-6 VOL) - Ruby Daube 15, Donja Payne 9, Kayla Montoya 5, Hailey Gosney 4, Mariah James 2. Totals: 10, 15-25, 35.
3-Pt. Goals: Lathrop 9 (Bal 5, Steen 2, Crull 1, M. Cotton 1). Team Fouls: Lathrop 23, East Union 14. Fouled Out: M. Thornton (L).
JV: East Union 52, Lathrop 40
Kimball 70, Manteca 63
Manteca
10
14
19
14
6
—
63
Kimball
17
14
17
9
13
—
70
Kimball (17-6, 8-2 VOL) - Pearl Bautista 20, Donwanae Anthony 14, Brittney Hudson 10, Sabrina Zerby 9, Alexis Holmes 6, Kayia Ransom 4, Alyssa Martinez 4.
Manteca (12-10, 9-1 VOL) - Loretta Kakala 20, Syd'nee Fryer 10, Kacy bolding 9, Malia Parangan 8, Rhiannon Genilla 7, Selena Lopez 3, Jayda Jackson 2, Simran Kaur 2.
Southern League
Orestimba 36, Le Grand 28
Le Grand
1
5
17
5
—
28
Orestimba
10
10
7
9
—
36
Orestimba (13-11, 8-1 SL ) - Payton Church 19, Susie Gutierrez 5, Fregroso 5, Machado 4, Esquivez 3.
Le Grand (7-6, 5-2 SL) - Arisbeth Ceja 18, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Giselle Mendoza 2, Naomi Bond 2, Lily Vazquez 4.
3-Pt. Goals: Orestimba 3 (Esquivez, Gutierrez, Fregroso), Le Grand 1 (A. Ceja)
JV: Orestimba Won
Soccer
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Livingston 4, Central Valley 2
Livingston (20-2-1, 9-1-1 WAC) - No Stats Reported.
Central Valley (14-5-3, 6-3-2 WAC) - Goals: Andrez Velazquez 2. Assists: Jacob Guerrero, Michael Vazquez.
JV: Central Valley 6, Livingston 0
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 2, Livingston 0
Central Valley (16-1-1, 10-0-1 WAC) - Goals: Jocelyn Lopez 2.
Livingston (8-8-2, 5-3-2 WAC) - No Stats Reported.
Wrestling
High School Boys
Late Wednesday
Western Athletic Conference
at Ceres High
Ceres 35, Central Valley 26
Results (lbs) - 106: Shanald Lau (C) p. Anthony Voss, 5:03; 113: Kyle Hendrix (CV) dec Frankie Mendez, 5-4; 120: Wilbur Arellano (CV) dec Michael Vargas, 6-4; 126: Luis Camarillo (C) p. Ryan Hendrix, 1:59; 132: Will Sprouse (CV) MajDec Tyler Fleming, 13-5; 138: Brian Becerra (C) p. Christian Oliver, 5:14; 145: Severo Vazquez (CV) dec Jaden Cooper, 9-6; 152: John Alba (C) p. Ryan Palecek, 1:24; 160: Ethan Letras (C) MajDec James Murphy, 11-3; 170: Aiden Moore (C) dec Nasson Sanchez, 4-1; 182: Nate Curry (CV) MajDec Andrew Gibson, 11-2; 195: Diego Diaz (C) MajDec Angel Rico, 14-2; 220: Tyler Beckhart (CV) dec Conner Johnson, 9-5; HWT: David Lezama (CV) via FF
Records: Ceres (5-0 WAC), Central Valley (3-2 WAC)
Varsity Girls: Central Valley 36, Ceres 18
JV: Central Valley 53, Ceres 18
