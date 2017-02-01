Sports

February 1, 2017 8:08 PM

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Thursday, Feb. 2

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Enochs, Downey at Johansen, Gregori at Davis, Modesto Christian at Ripon, Hilmar at Hughson, Pacheco at Patterson, Ceres at Los Banos, Livingston at Central Valley

7 p.m. – Argonaut at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Linden

Boys basketball

6:30 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Waterford

Wrestling

6 p.m. – Downey at Enochs, Davis at Johansen, Beyer at Modesto

Girls basketball

7 p.m. – Oakdale at Weston Ranch, Manteca at Kimball, Lathrop at East Union, Sierra at Central Catholic

7:15 p.m. – Gregori at Modesto Christian, Enochs at Downey, Davis at Beyer, Buhach Colony at Pitman, Turlock at Golden Valley, Merced at El Capitan

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Mountain House, Ripon at Escalon, Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco, Los Banos at Patterson, Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa

Girls soccer

5:30 p.m. – Manteca at Sierra, Oakdale at Lathrop, Kimball at Central Catholic, Ripon at Modesto Christian, Riverbank at Hughson, Ceres at Los Banos, Livingston at Central Valley, Pacheco at Patterson

6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa

7 p.m. – Calaveras at Argonaut, Linden at Bret Harte

