Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Boys soccer
3 p.m. – Ripon at Escalon
5:30 p.m. – Turlock at Atwater, Merced at Pitman, Lathrop at Oakdale, Central Catholic at Kimball, Manteca at Sierra
Boys basketball
7:15 p.m. – Modesto at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Downey, Enochs at Beyer, Davis at Johansen, Merced at Pitman, Turlock at Atwater, Weston Ranch at Oakdale, Kimball at Manteca, East Union at Lathrop, Central Catholic at Sierra
7:30 p.m. – Ceres at Patterson, Los Banos at Central Valley
Wrestling
6 p.m. – Atwater at El Capitan, Pitman at Turlock, Golden Valley at Merced, Central Valley at Ceres, Calaveras at Sonora, Bret Harte at Summerville
6:30 p.m. – Mountain House at Hughson, Ripon at Hilmar, Delhi at Waterford
Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Davis at Gregori, Enochs at Beyer, Johansen at Downey, Atwater at Turlock, Pitman at Merced, Hughson at Hilmar, Escalon at Ripon, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy
