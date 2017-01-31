Kadry on Bowling: California Bowlers to Veterans Link qualifiers

Congratulations to the winners of the local qualifying rounds for the 2017 California State Bowlers to Veterans Link Tournament. They will represent Modesto at the state level on March 25 at Manteca Bowl.
Winners in their respective divisions and scores were: Lynn Sanders (Men Classic, 813 series), Les Stromen (Men A, 647), Sammy Ismail (Men B, 659), Michael Robb (Men C, 505), James Kelly (Men D, 514), Sharon Aronson (Women Classic, 688), Kathy Milburn (Women A, 553), Betty Gerritsen (Women B, 554), Joanne Borges (Women C, 550), Vickie Mackey (Women D, 468), and Jillian Lecher (Women E, 434).
Youth winners in their divisions were: Ashton Russell (Boy Classic, 726), Aidan Coleman (Boy A, 751), James Karle (Boy B, 556), Scott Croce (Boy C, 512), Christian Karle (Boy D, 359), Mikey Arnold (Boy E, 183), Julia Serrano (Girl A, 568), Ariel Ereso (Girl C, 481), Jewel Wilkes (Girl D, 480) and Abigail Fosi (Girl E, 323).
▪ The Modesto USBC’s annual BVL Friendship Doubles Fundraiser is approaching. Squads are set for Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. at McHenry Bowl.
The format will be doubles teams in any combination of men and women bowling three games. The first two games will be 8-pin no-tap, and the last will be 9-pin no-tap. Bowlers can bowl both squads but cannot place more than once with the same partner. Entry fee is $20 per person with optional $3 side pots available. The tournament is the local fundraiser for the national charitable program.
The BVL started 71 years ago during World War II when bowlers banded together to support the troops. Now, the BVL takes a leadership role in providing recreational therapy for the nation’s vets, including purchase and use of sports equipment, arts and crafts supplies, pet-therapy activities, games, music, drama, dance and community outings. A big thumbs-up goes to Modesto USBC for its diligent work year-round to raise money for the vets. Good luck to all the qualifiers at state.
▪ Leo Gonzales and Pat Baskin won their divisions in the McHenry No-Tap Tournament last week. Gonzales rolled an 876 set to top the men’s side. Ken Powers scored an 855 to take second. Rolling into third was Claude Ham at an 840. Baskin headed the ladies’ list after posting an 843. Cindy James finished second with an 830. Third-place Laverne Howe tallied an 826.
▪ On Monday, the Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament runs at McHenry at 9:30 a.m. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.
▪ The Nor Cal YBA/USBC Youth Doubles Championship State Finals are scheduled for Feb. 11-12 and 18-19 at Albany Bowl in Albany. Teams can be boys, girls or mixed. Teams are in divisions based on age: Bumpers (Bumper-league bowlers only), Bantams (9 and younger), Preps (10-12), Juniors (13-15) and Majors (16-21). Entries are at the bowling centers.
▪ The PBA kicks off its Big February series with the Main Event Terrell Owens PBA Super Clash on Super Bowl Sunday. It will be telecast at 11 a.m. on ESPN from Houston. The Super Clash will feature the world’s best bowlers and NFL greats mixing it up on the lanes. Owens, an accomplished bowler who has rolled in several professional tournaments, is a 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist and will find out this weekend if he made the cut for the Hall. The show will also feature the winners of the 2016 GEICO Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year, Harry Golden Rookie of the Year, Steve Nagy Sportsmanship Award and the Tony Reyes Memorial Service Award.
