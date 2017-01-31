Modesto start of Tour of California stage will feature two downtown laps

Organizers of the Amgen Tour of California revealed details about the 2017 cycling race, which will include a grueling stage that starts in Modesto and concludes in San Jose on May 15.
The 88.8-mile second stage of the race will start in downtown Modesto at 11:15 a.m.
Riders will make two “neutral” laps through downtown Modesto before heading south toward Patterson.
The neutral laps are designed to give fans in Modesto a chance to see the riders.
According to www.roadbiking.org: “In this (neutral) section the race is controlled by the commissaires with no attacks allowed and the pace is generally moderate. It allows the riders a short period of warmup under controlled conditions and is used by the organizers to ‘parade’ the race in a start city and organize the race caravan without worry of active racing.”
The stage will feature several King of the Mountain climbs, including a brutal ascent of Mt. Hamilton.
Riders will climb about 9,000 feet during the stage, as well as contest two sprints.
The stage is expected to finish in San Jose at around 3:45 p.m.
The Tour of California begins May 14 with a stage in Sacramento. It concludes May 20 in Pasadena.
Click here for the complete Tour stage map.
