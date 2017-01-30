Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Girls soccer
5:30 p.m. – Sierra at Oakdale, Manteca at Kimball, Lathrop at East Union, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson
7 p.m. – Calaveras at Sonora, Amador at Bret Harte
Boys basketball
7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Riverbank, Hughson at Ripon, Delhi at Orestimba, Gustine at Le Grand, Sonora at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Amador, Venture Academy at Turlock Christian, Brookside Christian at Big Valley Christian
Girls basketball
7 p.m. – Sierra at Oakdale, East Union at Kimball, Lathrop at Manteca, Venture Academy at Turlock Christian
7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Beyer at Enochs, Johansen at Davis, Pitman at Merced, Atwater at Turlock, Golden Valley at El Capitan
7:30 p.m. – Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Patterson at Ceres, Central Valley at Los Banos, Calaveras at Sonora, Amador at Bret Harte
Wrestling
6 p.m. – Gregori at Johansen, Modesto at Downey, Davis at Beyer
6:30 p.m. – Escalon at Modesto Christian, Livingston at Patterson, Big Valley Christian at Mariposa
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Johansen at Enochs, Downey at Modesto, Gregori at Beyer, Venture Academy at Big Valley Christian
5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Patterson, Pacheco at Ceres
6 p.m. – Delhi at Orestimba, Gustine at Le Grand
7 p.m. – Sonora at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Amador
