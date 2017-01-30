Sports

January 30, 2017 3:31 PM

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Girls soccer

5:30 p.m. – Sierra at Oakdale, Manteca at Kimball, Lathrop at East Union, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson

7 p.m. – Calaveras at Sonora, Amador at Bret Harte

Boys basketball

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Riverbank, Hughson at Ripon, Delhi at Orestimba, Gustine at Le Grand, Sonora at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Amador, Venture Academy at Turlock Christian, Brookside Christian at Big Valley Christian

Girls basketball

7 p.m. – Sierra at Oakdale, East Union at Kimball, Lathrop at Manteca, Venture Academy at Turlock Christian

7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Beyer at Enochs, Johansen at Davis, Pitman at Merced, Atwater at Turlock, Golden Valley at El Capitan

7:30 p.m. – Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Patterson at Ceres, Central Valley at Los Banos, Calaveras at Sonora, Amador at Bret Harte

Wrestling

6 p.m. – Gregori at Johansen, Modesto at Downey, Davis at Beyer

6:30 p.m. – Escalon at Modesto Christian, Livingston at Patterson, Big Valley Christian at Mariposa

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Johansen at Enochs, Downey at Modesto, Gregori at Beyer, Venture Academy at Big Valley Christian

5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Patterson, Pacheco at Ceres

6 p.m. – Delhi at Orestimba, Gustine at Le Grand

7 p.m. – Sonora at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Amador

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pitman star wins again at Rumble

View more video

Sports Videos