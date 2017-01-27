Sports

January 27, 2017 10:05 PM

Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

Local

Basketball

College Men

CCAA

UC San Diego 72, Stanislaus 54

San Diego

21

16

9

22

68

Stanislaus

11

11

14

19

55

UC San Diego (15-4, 10-2 CCAA) - Adam Klie 20, George Buaku 12,Christian Oshita 11, Anthony Ballestero 9, Joshua Brooks 6, Kenny Fraser 6, Scott Everman 3, Aleks Lipovic 3, Michael Shoemaker 2. Totals: 27, 7-9, 72.

Stanislaus State (6-13, 3-9 CCAA) - Kaelen Mitchell 12, Kyle Gouveia 11, Richard Medina 9, A.J. Bigornia 6, Vondel Faniel 5, Nate Henry 4, Jaelen Ragsdale 4, Joey Bennett 3. Totals: 19, 10-20, 54.

Halftime: San Diego, 34-25. 3-Pt. Goals: San Diego 11 (Ballestero 3, Buaku 3, Christian Oshita 2, Lipovic 1, Everman 1, Klie 1), Stanislaus 6 (Mitchell 3, Bigornia 2, Medina 1). Rebounds: San Diego 31 (Klie 7), Stanislaus 27 (Faniel 7). Team Fouls: San Diego 15, Stanislaus 11. Fouled Out: None.

College Women

CCAA

UC Dan Diego 68, Stanislaus 55

San Diego

21

16

9

22

68

Stanislaus

11

11

14

19

55

UC San Diego (15-3, 11-1 CCAA) - Cassie MacLoud 19, Beth Mounier 12, Delayna Sampton 10, Paige Song 7, Joleen Yang 7, Marcella Hughes 7, Mikayla Williams 6. Totals: 24, 14-18, 68.

Stanislaus State (10-11, 8-4 CCAA) - Lizzy Alexander 15, Riley Holladay 14, Erika Larsen 10, Ana Burch 7, Reana Hardin 5, Cassidy Sanders-Curry 4. Totals: 20, 8-13, 55.

3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Alexander 5, Burch 2), San Diego 6 (MacLoud 2, Mounier 1, Yang 1, Hughes 1, Song 1). Rebounds: San Diego 34 (MacLoud 10), Stanislaus 27 (Larsen 7). Team Fouls: Stanislaus 20, San Diego 16. Fouled Out: None.

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 73, Gregori 57

Beyer

18

16

14

25

73

Gregori

17

17

11

12

57

Beyer (14-7, 6-2 MMC) - Brian Perry 28, Jaden Cobb 12, Ben Polack 8, Kris Fore 7, Brandon Gray 6, DeAngelo Dancer 5, Dom Dancer 3, Avalon White 3, Dylan Weltmer 1. Totals: 16, 8-16, 73.

Gregori (9-9, 5-2 MMC) - Blake Evans 17, Tremayne Whatley 14, Drew McClellan 10, Brandyn Waterford 6, James Bland 4, Kenneth Dieker 3, Chris Ebster 3, Tyler Vandermark 0. Totals: 19, 8-12, 57.

3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 11 (Perry 3, Cobb 2, Polack 2, De. Dancer 1, Do. Dancer 1, Fore 1, White 1), Gregori 4 (Whatley 2, Dieker 1, Ebster 1). Team Fouls: Beyer 13, Gregori 12. Fouled Out: None.

Valley Oak League

Manteca 70, East Union 55

Manteca

19

12

17

22

70

E. Union

10

19

9

16

55

Manteca (17-5, 9-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 27, Kyle Bolding 2, Gino Campiotti 13, Tydus Verhoeven 19, Jorge Cedano 6, Matthew Ender 3.

East Union (13-9, 5-4 VOL) - Jesse Anzar 1, Blake Greenlee 7, Jordan Barajas 6, Gyse Holsebosch 36, PJ Gill 6.

CCAA

Big Valley Chr. 53, Millennium 43

Big Valley

8

14

14

17

53

Millennium

11

2

14

16

43

Big Valley Christian (11-8, 5-1 CCAA) - Brenna Reece 14, Maci Miedema 8, Annabelle Camoirano 20, Madison Mott 2, Evelyn Raingruber 9.

Milleninum (10-11, 4-3 CCAA) - Nayeli Ureno 4, Amaya Salas 30, Joheved Romero 2, Drew Jimenez 3, Noni Selleaze 4.

3-Pt. Goals: Millennium 5 (Ureno 1, Salas 3, Jimenez 1), Big Valley Christian 4 (Reece 3, Miedema 1). Fouled Out: Mott (BV), Salas (M).

High School Girls

Valley Oak League

Late Thursday

Manteca 64, Central Catholic 41

Manteca

15

12

24

13

64

Central

14

12

5

10

41

Manteca (11-9, 8-0 VOL) - Chandler Nieman 7, Malia Parangan 9, Rhiannon Genilla 2, Simran Kaur 2, Sarah Inderbitzin 2, Jayda Jackson 5, Selena Lopez 7, Sydney Fryer 10, Julianne Eavens 2, Kacy Bolding 4, Loretta Kakala 14. Totals: 25, 11-14, 64.

Central Catholic (14-6, 5-3 VOL) - Alexandra Candelario 11, Hannah Heath 10, Danielle Friedrich 14, Lourdes Herrera 4, Jaci Nguyen 2. Totals: 18, 3-7, 41.

3-Pt. Goals: Manteca 3 (Jackson 1, Lopez 2), Central Catholic 2 (Friedrich 1, Heath 1). Team Fouls: Manteca 16, Central Catholic 13. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: One.

Golf

Local Women

Escalon Lady Chippers

First Flight - 1. Marilyn McRitchie, 42-8-34.

Second Flight - 1. Sylvia Nimphius, 43-14-29, 2. Shirley Keyser, 46-13-33, 3. Carol Knoll, 49-16-33.

Tennis

College Men

Non Conference

Diablo Valley College 6, Modesto JC 3

Singles: JT Barcellos (MJC) d. Daichi Ozawa, 6-2, 6-1. Jahan Vijeh (DVC) d. Luke Macias, 6-3, 6-3. Nikolai Khairullin (DVC) d. Armani Origel, 6-1, 6-2. Yutaka Wako (DVC) d. Mike Slyusarchuk, 6-3, 5-7, 14-12. Bryce Sampson (DVC) d. Edgar Castillo, 6-4, 6-1. Nick Ertola (DVC) d. Yongfeng Lin, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Barcellos/Slyusarchuk (MJC) d. Vijeh/Khairullin, 8-2. Ozawa/Wako (DVC) d. Macias/Origel, 9-7. Castillo/Lin (MJC) d. Ertola/Mehroziad, 8-3.

