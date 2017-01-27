Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

Local
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
UC San Diego 72, Stanislaus 54
San Diego
21
16
9
22
—
68
Stanislaus
11
11
14
19
—
55
UC San Diego (15-4, 10-2 CCAA) - Adam Klie 20, George Buaku 12,Christian Oshita 11, Anthony Ballestero 9, Joshua Brooks 6, Kenny Fraser 6, Scott Everman 3, Aleks Lipovic 3, Michael Shoemaker 2. Totals: 27, 7-9, 72.
Stanislaus State (6-13, 3-9 CCAA) - Kaelen Mitchell 12, Kyle Gouveia 11, Richard Medina 9, A.J. Bigornia 6, Vondel Faniel 5, Nate Henry 4, Jaelen Ragsdale 4, Joey Bennett 3. Totals: 19, 10-20, 54.
Halftime: San Diego, 34-25. 3-Pt. Goals: San Diego 11 (Ballestero 3, Buaku 3, Christian Oshita 2, Lipovic 1, Everman 1, Klie 1), Stanislaus 6 (Mitchell 3, Bigornia 2, Medina 1). Rebounds: San Diego 31 (Klie 7), Stanislaus 27 (Faniel 7). Team Fouls: San Diego 15, Stanislaus 11. Fouled Out: None.
College Women
CCAA
UC Dan Diego 68, Stanislaus 55
San Diego
21
16
9
22
—
68
Stanislaus
11
11
14
19
—
55
UC San Diego (15-3, 11-1 CCAA) - Cassie MacLoud 19, Beth Mounier 12, Delayna Sampton 10, Paige Song 7, Joleen Yang 7, Marcella Hughes 7, Mikayla Williams 6. Totals: 24, 14-18, 68.
Stanislaus State (10-11, 8-4 CCAA) - Lizzy Alexander 15, Riley Holladay 14, Erika Larsen 10, Ana Burch 7, Reana Hardin 5, Cassidy Sanders-Curry 4. Totals: 20, 8-13, 55.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 7 (Alexander 5, Burch 2), San Diego 6 (MacLoud 2, Mounier 1, Yang 1, Hughes 1, Song 1). Rebounds: San Diego 34 (MacLoud 10), Stanislaus 27 (Larsen 7). Team Fouls: Stanislaus 20, San Diego 16. Fouled Out: None.
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 73, Gregori 57
Beyer
18
16
14
25
—
73
Gregori
17
17
11
12
—
57
Beyer (14-7, 6-2 MMC) - Brian Perry 28, Jaden Cobb 12, Ben Polack 8, Kris Fore 7, Brandon Gray 6, DeAngelo Dancer 5, Dom Dancer 3, Avalon White 3, Dylan Weltmer 1. Totals: 16, 8-16, 73.
Gregori (9-9, 5-2 MMC) - Blake Evans 17, Tremayne Whatley 14, Drew McClellan 10, Brandyn Waterford 6, James Bland 4, Kenneth Dieker 3, Chris Ebster 3, Tyler Vandermark 0. Totals: 19, 8-12, 57.
3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 11 (Perry 3, Cobb 2, Polack 2, De. Dancer 1, Do. Dancer 1, Fore 1, White 1), Gregori 4 (Whatley 2, Dieker 1, Ebster 1). Team Fouls: Beyer 13, Gregori 12. Fouled Out: None.
Valley Oak League
Manteca 70, East Union 55
Manteca
19
12
17
22
—
70
E. Union
10
19
9
16
—
55
Manteca (17-5, 9-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 27, Kyle Bolding 2, Gino Campiotti 13, Tydus Verhoeven 19, Jorge Cedano 6, Matthew Ender 3.
East Union (13-9, 5-4 VOL) - Jesse Anzar 1, Blake Greenlee 7, Jordan Barajas 6, Gyse Holsebosch 36, PJ Gill 6.
CCAA
Big Valley Chr. 53, Millennium 43
Big Valley
8
14
14
17
—
53
Millennium
11
2
14
16
—
43
Big Valley Christian (11-8, 5-1 CCAA) - Brenna Reece 14, Maci Miedema 8, Annabelle Camoirano 20, Madison Mott 2, Evelyn Raingruber 9.
Milleninum (10-11, 4-3 CCAA) - Nayeli Ureno 4, Amaya Salas 30, Joheved Romero 2, Drew Jimenez 3, Noni Selleaze 4.
3-Pt. Goals: Millennium 5 (Ureno 1, Salas 3, Jimenez 1), Big Valley Christian 4 (Reece 3, Miedema 1). Fouled Out: Mott (BV), Salas (M).
High School Girls
Valley Oak League
Late Thursday
Manteca 64, Central Catholic 41
Manteca
15
12
24
13
—
64
Central
14
12
5
10
—
41
Manteca (11-9, 8-0 VOL) - Chandler Nieman 7, Malia Parangan 9, Rhiannon Genilla 2, Simran Kaur 2, Sarah Inderbitzin 2, Jayda Jackson 5, Selena Lopez 7, Sydney Fryer 10, Julianne Eavens 2, Kacy Bolding 4, Loretta Kakala 14. Totals: 25, 11-14, 64.
Central Catholic (14-6, 5-3 VOL) - Alexandra Candelario 11, Hannah Heath 10, Danielle Friedrich 14, Lourdes Herrera 4, Jaci Nguyen 2. Totals: 18, 3-7, 41.
3-Pt. Goals: Manteca 3 (Jackson 1, Lopez 2), Central Catholic 2 (Friedrich 1, Heath 1). Team Fouls: Manteca 16, Central Catholic 13. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: One.
Golf
Local Women
Escalon Lady Chippers
First Flight - 1. Marilyn McRitchie, 42-8-34.
Second Flight - 1. Sylvia Nimphius, 43-14-29, 2. Shirley Keyser, 46-13-33, 3. Carol Knoll, 49-16-33.
Tennis
College Men
Non Conference
Diablo Valley College 6, Modesto JC 3
Singles: JT Barcellos (MJC) d. Daichi Ozawa, 6-2, 6-1. Jahan Vijeh (DVC) d. Luke Macias, 6-3, 6-3. Nikolai Khairullin (DVC) d. Armani Origel, 6-1, 6-2. Yutaka Wako (DVC) d. Mike Slyusarchuk, 6-3, 5-7, 14-12. Bryce Sampson (DVC) d. Edgar Castillo, 6-4, 6-1. Nick Ertola (DVC) d. Yongfeng Lin, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Barcellos/Slyusarchuk (MJC) d. Vijeh/Khairullin, 8-2. Ozawa/Wako (DVC) d. Macias/Origel, 9-7. Castillo/Lin (MJC) d. Ertola/Mehroziad, 8-3.
