Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball
5 p.m. – Turlock at Monterey Trail
Girls basketball
2:30 p.m. – James Logan at Modesto Christian
Boys soccer
Noon – Livingston at Patterson
3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Ceres
Girls soccer
2 p.m. – Central Valley at Ceres, Livingston at Patterson
Wrestling
7 a.m. – Gregori, Enochs, Davis, Beyer, Atwater, Oakdale, Lathrop, Modesto Christian, Hughson, Hilmar, Patterson, Ceres at Rumble in the Jungle (Pitman High); Turlock at Trojan War (Oak Ridge High)
9 a.m. – Central Valley at Placer
