January 27, 2017 7:28 PM

Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball

5 p.m. – Turlock at Monterey Trail

Girls basketball

2:30 p.m. – James Logan at Modesto Christian

Boys soccer

Noon – Livingston at Patterson

3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Ceres

Girls soccer

2 p.m. – Central Valley at Ceres, Livingston at Patterson

Wrestling

7 a.m. – Gregori, Enochs, Davis, Beyer, Atwater, Oakdale, Lathrop, Modesto Christian, Hughson, Hilmar, Patterson, Ceres at Rumble in the Jungle (Pitman High); Turlock at Trojan War (Oak Ridge High)

9 a.m. – Central Valley at Placer

