Modesto UFC fighter McDonald wants another fight. He tells ESPN.com why it’s not happening.

As a UFC bantamweight contender, Modesto’s Michael McDonald is used to being in the spotlight.
A recent article on ESPN.com, however, has drawn McDonald attention not for his fighting ability but for his financial situation.
McDonald, 26, told ESPN.com that he hasn’t been able to take another UFC fight since the summer because he can’t afford to take time off his second job as a custom woodworker and pay for a training camp.
“I’m trying to make enough money right now to pay my bills and still have a little savings for a camp,” McDonald told ESPN.com. “And it’s tough because I don’t know if camp will be perfect and I don’t know if I’ll pay for one, only to have my opponent back out. It’s always iffy.”
Heads up. A lot of spin off articles about my situation with the UFC. be sure to check out the correct and original article by ESPN.— Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) January 26, 2017
While fighting in the UFC can be quite lucrative to the most successful mixed martial artists, it can be a challenge for those contenders who still haven’t hit the big-time.
McDonald (17-4) told ESPN.com he made about $53,000 for fighting John Lineker in July, a card headliner McDonald lost by knockout.
Taking out taxes, training costs, and other expenses, McDonald told ESPN.com he only pockets about one-third of that total.
McDonald, a devout Christian, also tithes regularly to his church and earmarks a percentage of all earnings for a retirement account, he told ESPN.com.
That, he told ESPN.com, means he has to have the second job.
“The worst part is you never really know if you have enough,” McDonald told ESPN.com.
Apparently, a gofundme account has been created to help McDonald out, but the Oakdale-based mixed martial artist took to Twitter on Friday saying he did not request the account.
The gofundme account was not made by me, and i will not make one. This is an ongoing issue that needs to be fixed. Not a single issue— Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) January 27, 2017
That can be solved by a single injection of cash like that. Again i repeat- I did not make the gofundme account and i will not be doing so.— Michael McDonald (@MaydayMcDonald) January 27, 2017
