Gregori’s Barandica is Player with Drive; CC’s Rice and MC’s Smith also claim scholarships

Dominic Barandica crossed off an item on his bucket list Thursday night.
The Gregori High senior received $5,000 from Central Valley Automotive Group, the top prize awarded to Modesto football players by the auto dealership as part of the inaugural Modesto 10 Player with Drive scholarship program.
But it wasn’t “receiving a large sum of money” that was scratched from the list. Rather, it was “getting an oversized, cardboard check” that was eliminated.
“It’s definitely been on the bucket list,” said Barandica, a two-way stalwart who was named the Jaguars’ most valuable player in 2016. “I’ve always wanted to get one, and I have no golf talent, so it’s definitely good to see that one come off the list.
“It’s definitely an awesome feeling; I’m over the moon. I couldn’t be happier. It’s just another opportunity to see how great Modesto is as a community.”
Barandica distinguished himself with his off-field work, spearheading the effort to obtain a grant that allowed his school – and then the entire Modesto Metro Conference – to install state-of-the-art sensors inside helmets that monitor impact and detect potential concussions. In the classroom, he maintained a 4.66 grade-point average, taking five advanced placement courses during his senior year.
The Modesto 10 Player with Drive scholarship recognizes senior varsity players from the 10 public and private high schools in Modesto.
Central Catholic running back/defensive back Jared Rice was awarded a $3,000 scholarship, while Modesto Christian kicker Rachel Smith took home a $2,000 award.
“It’s very humbling to do this,” said Brent Gardner, CVA vice president and sales director. “Going through all the resumes and seeing what they were able to accomplish, not only on the field but, more importantly, off the field, makes me want to go back and do it again. And do it right.”
Barandica will attend Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland where he will continue to play football. He hopes to become a doctor.
Rice, who also plays basketball, has college options for both sports and is undecided about where he’ll go to school.
“I could just focus on my education or I could play Division II, PacWest basketball at Fresno Pacific, I have an offer to go there,” said Rice. “Or I could play football at Azusa (Pacific). So I’m still deciding what I’m going to do.”
Smith, a former soccer player currently playing basketball at MC, will attend Grand Canyon University where she plans to study nursing. She went out for the team when the regular kicker was injured.
“I always had a big leg when I played soccer,” said Smith. “I felt like I should try to do something. So I went out and practiced kicking and I was good at it. I sent a video to the coach and he was, like, ‘You’re hired.’ ”
Gardner, a 1999 Central Catholic graduate who played golf and basketball – he joked that his claim to fame was getting “posterized” by MC great Chuck Hayes – hinted Thursday that not only would the Player with Drive program continue next season, but it would expand to include the rest of Stanislaus County.
“I told my cousin, who oversees all of our marketing, ‘We’ve got to do something with high school football. I don’t know what, but we’ve got to be there,’ ” said Gardner. “We gave The Bee a call, we met many times and we all just brainstormed and came up with the scholarship idea.
“I think we did right thing and it’s only going to get better from here.”
