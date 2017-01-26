Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Local
Basketball
High school boys
Late Wednesday
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 75, Davis 27
Modesto
22
26
19
8
—
75
Davis
8
13
8
0
—
27
Modesto (12-8, 6-2 MMC) - Trae Nichols 13, Qimonni Myers 4, Alex Verduzco 5, Neiko Archuleta 8, Ryan Silva 11, Taye McElvaine 15, Esteban Martin 13, Paxton Sweeney 6. Totals: 25, 15-27, 75.
Davis (3-17, 1-7 MMC) - Zyrus Tyson 8, Hanson Hy, 1, Christian Caparros 2, Andrew Williams 2, Dhamond Malone-Bradford 4, Andres Garcia, 6, Billy Leonard 4. Totals: 12, 1-3, 27.
3-Pt. Goals: Modesto 10 (McElvaine 4, Archuleta 2, Nichols, Myers, Verduzco, Silva), Davis 2 (Tyson 2). Team Fouls: Davis 15, Modesto 13.
Valley Oak League
Oakdale 69, East Union 65, 2OT
E. Union
14
14
6
19
5
7
—
65
Oakdale
18
14
8
13
5
11
—
69
Oakdale (4-18, 1-7 VOL) – Nick Woody 18, Blake Whiting 14, Jace Krick 10, Jordan Kraude 8, Drew Legan 8, Dallon Barfield 4, Marc Dickson 3, Josephy Lutz 3, Ty Fuentes 1, Andres Munoz 0. Totals: 20, 20-28, 69.
East Union (13-8, 5-3 VOL) – Gyse Hulsebosch 27, Blake Greenlee 14, PJ Gill 8, Jordan Barajas 3, Scott Morenzone 2, Angel Sena 1, Jesse Anzar 0, Andrew Sensa 0. Totals: 17, 13-21, 65.
3-Pt. Goals: East Union 6 (Hulsebosch 4, Greenlee 1, Barajas 1), Oakdale 3 (Legan 1, Lutz 1, Whiting 1). Total Fouls: East Union 25, Oakdale 24. Technical Foul: Lutz (O). Fouled Out: Gill (EU).
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 49, Gregori 34
Beyer
10
7
15
17
—
49
Gregori
13
9
4
8
—
34
Beyer (13-7, 6-3 MMC) – Savannah Macias 15, Alicia Jones 9, Damaris Ramel 6, Janessa Thomason 5, Aliyah Smith 4, Destiny Avelar 2, Emma Kelley 2, Brittney Meyers 2, Cameron Yiagan 2, Mariah Davis 0, Mikayla Johnson 0. Totals: 14, 3-10, 49.
Gregori (9-13, 4-5 MMC) – Sienna Espinoza 9, Savannah Turner 9, Kenna Vandemark 5, Samantha Tognotti 4, Brook Drewery 2, Sarah Sudfeld 2, Aaliyah Swan 2, Madelynn Ferolito 1, Courtnee Van Dyke 0. Totals: 8, 3-10, 34.
3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 6 (Macias 3, Ramel 2, Jones 1), Gregori 5 (Espinoza 3, Turner 1, Vandemark 1). Total Fouls: Beyer 15, Gregori 9. Fouled Out: None.
Valley Oak League
Oakdale 36, East Union 33
Oakdale
9
9
6
12
—
36
East Union
4
4
7
18
—
33
Oakdale (11-10, 2-6 VOL) - Grace Higle 8, Sarah Bohrer 7, Tiny Lolonis 7, Madison Brewer 5, Kristen Murphy 4, Zoe Gillen 2, Kristen Reid 2, Alejandra Vargas 1. Totals: 15, 4-8, 36.
East Union (14-6, 4-4 VOL) - Ruby Daube 13, Donja Payne 8, Hailey Gosney 8, Jenna Zuniga 2, DeJohna Pryor 2. Totals: 10, 11-17, 33.
3-Pt Goals: Oakdale 2 (Bohrer 2), East Union 2 (Daube 1, Gosney 1). Team Fouls: Oakdale 15, East Union 13. Fouled Out: None.
JV: East Union 58, Oakdale 47
Golf
Local women
Dryden Park Play Day:
First Flight: 1. Jennie Clark 35, 2. Linda Lawler 35.5, 3. Doreen Gray 36.
Second Flight: 1. Karen Burch 33.5, 2. Pam Lawrence 34.5, 3. Sandy Dieker 39.
Chip-Ins: Pam Adams and Linda Lawler
Closest-to-the-Pin: Cathy Callistro 12' 8", Joanne Adas 18' 7"
Oakdale 18-Hole Ladies
2 Best Balls of Foursome (Guest Day)
Results (teams)
First: Virginia Whitworth, Sylvia Colyn, Donna Uhler, Michelle Schilber - 129.
Second: Jan Wohl, Beth Bruegger, Bev Noe, Addie Hansberry - 131.
Closest-to-the-Pin: #12: Bev Noe - 7' 3"
Spring Creek
First Flight - Low gross: Patty Davis 89, Low net: Joanne Deegan 77, 2. Shelly Zeff 78, T3. Karina Ilardi, Silver Lamb, Doreen Olmo 81, 4. Joyce Lopes 82.
Soccer
High school boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Davis 3, Enochs 2
Enochs
1
1
—
2
Davis
1
2
—
3
Davis (8-9-2, 2-4-2) - Goals: Miguel Arias 2, Sergio Andrade. Assists: Kevin Arreola, Christian Montoya. Goalie-Saves: Alexis Gonzalez 7.
Enochs (13-4-1, 3-2-1 MMC) - Goals: Isaac Urias, Team. Assist: Jesus Quintero. Goalie-Saves: Jesus Ochoa.
Western Athletic Conference
Pacheco 3, Central Valley 2
Valley
2
0
—
2
Pacheco
2
1
—
3
Central Valley (12-4-3, 4-2-2 WAC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores, Andrez Velazquez. Goalie-Saves: Cristian Gonzalez 5.
Pacheco (11-2-3, 5-1-2 WAC) - Goals: Rodolfo Rivera 2, Pablo Ortiz 1. Assists: Alfonso Lopez 1, Luis Vargas 1. Goalie-Saves: Team.
Wrestling
Western Athletic Conference
Late Wednesday
Central Valley 42, Patterson 28
Results (lbs) - 106: Adrian Barrera (P) p. Anthony Voss, 2:35; 113: Kyle Hendrix (CV) dec Mokbel Obeid, 10-3; 120: Michael Miller (P) p. Antonio Castillo, 1:50; 126: Wilbur Arellano (CV) p. Kane Andrade, 3:35; 132: Noah Mirelez (P) MajDec Will Sprouse, 18-7; 138: Christian Oliver (CV) p. Steven Rincon, 1:29; 145: Severo Vazquez (CV) p. Francisco Duran, 1:35; 152: James Murphy (CV) dec. Jarrod Villalon (P) 13-11(OT); 160: Ryan Palecek (CV) p. Jason Cruz, 1:46; 170: Nate Curry (CV) p. Aaron Botkins, :50; 182: AJ Polk (P) dec. Natanael Lezama, 7-4; 195: David Valverde (P) p. Angel Rico, 5:36; 220: Mike Vasquez (P) dec. Tyler Beckhart, 9-4; HWT: David Lezama (CV) p. Alex Rulvacaba, :56.
Records: Central Valley (3-1 WAC), Patterson (1-3 WAC)
Varsity girls: Central Valley 24, Patterson 12
Junior varsity: Central Valley 36, Patterson 9
Comments