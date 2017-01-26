Sports

January 26, 2017

Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Local

Basketball

High school boys

Late Wednesday

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 75, Davis 27

Modesto

22

26

19

8

75

Davis

8

13

8

0

27

Modesto (12-8, 6-2 MMC) - Trae Nichols 13, Qimonni Myers 4, Alex Verduzco 5, Neiko Archuleta 8, Ryan Silva 11, Taye McElvaine 15, Esteban Martin 13, Paxton Sweeney 6. Totals: 25, 15-27, 75.

Davis (3-17, 1-7 MMC) - Zyrus Tyson 8, Hanson Hy, 1, Christian Caparros 2, Andrew Williams 2, Dhamond Malone-Bradford 4, Andres Garcia, 6, Billy Leonard 4. Totals: 12, 1-3, 27.

3-Pt. Goals: Modesto 10 (McElvaine 4, Archuleta 2, Nichols, Myers, Verduzco, Silva), Davis 2 (Tyson 2). Team Fouls: Davis 15, Modesto 13.

Valley Oak League

Oakdale 69, East Union 65, 2OT

E. Union

14

14

6

19

5

7

65

Oakdale

18

14

8

13

5

11

69

Oakdale (4-18, 1-7 VOL) – Nick Woody 18, Blake Whiting 14, Jace Krick 10, Jordan Kraude 8, Drew Legan 8, Dallon Barfield 4, Marc Dickson 3, Josephy Lutz 3, Ty Fuentes 1, Andres Munoz 0. Totals: 20, 20-28, 69.

East Union (13-8, 5-3 VOL) – Gyse Hulsebosch 27, Blake Greenlee 14, PJ Gill 8, Jordan Barajas 3, Scott Morenzone 2, Angel Sena 1, Jesse Anzar 0, Andrew Sensa 0. Totals: 17, 13-21, 65.

3-Pt. Goals: East Union 6 (Hulsebosch 4, Greenlee 1, Barajas 1), Oakdale 3 (Legan 1, Lutz 1, Whiting 1). Total Fouls: East Union 25, Oakdale 24. Technical Foul: Lutz (O). Fouled Out: Gill (EU).

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 49, Gregori 34

Beyer

10

7

15

17

49

Gregori

13

9

4

8

34

Beyer (13-7, 6-3 MMC) – Savannah Macias 15, Alicia Jones 9, Damaris Ramel 6, Janessa Thomason 5, Aliyah Smith 4, Destiny Avelar 2, Emma Kelley 2, Brittney Meyers 2, Cameron Yiagan 2, Mariah Davis 0, Mikayla Johnson 0. Totals: 14, 3-10, 49.

Gregori (9-13, 4-5 MMC) – Sienna Espinoza 9, Savannah Turner 9, Kenna Vandemark 5, Samantha Tognotti 4, Brook Drewery 2, Sarah Sudfeld 2, Aaliyah Swan 2, Madelynn Ferolito 1, Courtnee Van Dyke 0. Totals: 8, 3-10, 34.

3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 6 (Macias 3, Ramel 2, Jones 1), Gregori 5 (Espinoza 3, Turner 1, Vandemark 1). Total Fouls: Beyer 15, Gregori 9. Fouled Out: None.

Valley Oak League

Oakdale 36, East Union 33

Oakdale

9

9

6

12

36

East Union

4

4

7

18

33

Oakdale (11-10, 2-6 VOL) - Grace Higle 8, Sarah Bohrer 7, Tiny Lolonis 7, Madison Brewer 5, Kristen Murphy 4, Zoe Gillen 2, Kristen Reid 2, Alejandra Vargas 1. Totals: 15, 4-8, 36.

East Union (14-6, 4-4 VOL) - Ruby Daube 13, Donja Payne 8, Hailey Gosney 8, Jenna Zuniga 2, DeJohna Pryor 2. Totals: 10, 11-17, 33.

3-Pt Goals: Oakdale 2 (Bohrer 2), East Union 2 (Daube 1, Gosney 1). Team Fouls: Oakdale 15, East Union 13. Fouled Out: None.

JV: East Union 58, Oakdale 47

Golf

Local women

Dryden Park Play Day:

First Flight: 1. Jennie Clark 35, 2. Linda Lawler 35.5, 3. Doreen Gray 36.

Second Flight: 1. Karen Burch 33.5, 2. Pam Lawrence 34.5, 3. Sandy Dieker 39.

Chip-Ins: Pam Adams and Linda Lawler

Closest-to-the-Pin: Cathy Callistro 12' 8", Joanne Adas 18' 7"

Oakdale 18-Hole Ladies

2 Best Balls of Foursome (Guest Day)

Results (teams)

First: Virginia Whitworth, Sylvia Colyn, Donna Uhler, Michelle Schilber - 129.

Second: Jan Wohl, Beth Bruegger, Bev Noe, Addie Hansberry - 131.

Closest-to-the-Pin: #12: Bev Noe - 7' 3"

Spring Creek

First Flight - Low gross: Patty Davis 89, Low net: Joanne Deegan 77, 2. Shelly Zeff 78, T3. Karina Ilardi, Silver Lamb, Doreen Olmo 81, 4. Joyce Lopes 82.

Soccer

High school boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Davis 3, Enochs 2

Enochs

1

1

2

Davis

1

2

3

Davis (8-9-2, 2-4-2) - Goals: Miguel Arias 2, Sergio Andrade. Assists: Kevin Arreola, Christian Montoya. Goalie-Saves: Alexis Gonzalez 7.

Enochs (13-4-1, 3-2-1 MMC) - Goals: Isaac Urias, Team. Assist: Jesus Quintero. Goalie-Saves: Jesus Ochoa.

Western Athletic Conference

Pacheco 3, Central Valley 2

Valley

2

0

2

Pacheco

2

1

3

Central Valley (12-4-3, 4-2-2 WAC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores, Andrez Velazquez. Goalie-Saves: Cristian Gonzalez 5.

Pacheco (11-2-3, 5-1-2 WAC) - Goals: Rodolfo Rivera 2, Pablo Ortiz 1. Assists: Alfonso Lopez 1, Luis Vargas 1. Goalie-Saves: Team.

Wrestling

Western Athletic Conference

Late Wednesday

Central Valley 42, Patterson 28

Results (lbs) - 106: Adrian Barrera (P) p. Anthony Voss, 2:35; 113: Kyle Hendrix (CV) dec Mokbel Obeid, 10-3; 120: Michael Miller (P) p. Antonio Castillo, 1:50; 126: Wilbur Arellano (CV) p. Kane Andrade, 3:35; 132: Noah Mirelez (P) MajDec Will Sprouse, 18-7; 138: Christian Oliver (CV) p. Steven Rincon, 1:29; 145: Severo Vazquez (CV) p. Francisco Duran, 1:35; 152: James Murphy (CV) dec. Jarrod Villalon (P) 13-11(OT); 160: Ryan Palecek (CV) p. Jason Cruz, 1:46; 170: Nate Curry (CV) p. Aaron Botkins, :50; 182: AJ Polk (P) dec. Natanael Lezama, 7-4; 195: David Valverde (P) p. Angel Rico, 5:36; 220: Mike Vasquez (P) dec. Tyler Beckhart, 9-4; HWT: David Lezama (CV) p. Alex Rulvacaba, :56.

Records: Central Valley (3-1 WAC), Patterson (1-3 WAC)

Varsity girls: Central Valley 24, Patterson 12

Junior varsity: Central Valley 36, Patterson 9

