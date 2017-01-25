Sports

January 25, 2017 7:25 PM

Stanislaus District prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Girls basketball

7 p.m. – Oakdale at East Union, Kimball at Sierra, Weston Ranch at Lathrop, Manteca at Central Catholic

7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Davis, Beyer at Gregori, Enochs at Johansen, Modesto at Downey, Golden Valley at Pitman, El Capitan at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Merced, Hughson at Hilmar

7:30 p.m. – Ceres at Los Banos, Central Valley at Livingston, Pacheco at Patterson, Delhi at Mariposa, Gustine at Waterford

Wrestling

6 p.m. – Davis at Enochs

Girls soccer

4 p.m. – Ceres at Livingston, Pacheco at Central Valley, Patterson at Los Banos

5:30 p.m. – Kimball at Sierra, East Union at Oakdale, Lathrop at Weston Ranch, Manteca at Central Catholic, Calaveras at Linden, Sonora at Bret Harte

6 p.m. – Delhi at Mariposa, Gustine at Waterford

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Downey, Enochs at Davis, Downey at Beyer

5 p.m. – Patterson at Los Banos, Ceres at Livingston, Pacheco at Central Valley, Linden at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Sonora

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pitman bests Atwater in final seconds

View more video

Sports Videos