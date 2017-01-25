Rubio, Holder lead Jacksonville to 103-92 win over Stetson

1:00 Lemoore naval base's new fighter jet, the F-35C, in action Pause

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

1:23 Steve Knell profile

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:47 Chief Nino Amirfar remarks in taking the job

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions